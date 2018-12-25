A very Merry Christmas to all today — especially to all the children filled with the spirit of joy and wonder on this special day in our calendar.
For many of us, this is the day that celebrates the birth of Jesus, who post-arrival was laid to rest in a feed-trough in a barn located in a small Middle Eastern town some two millennia back.
In the Christian tradition, this Jewish son of Mary and Joseph of Nazareth is the savior of humanity. His parents are present at the birth, naturally. Shepherds working on a hillside nearby see a bright star alerting them that something special is up, and they stop by to pay their respects.
Later, three well-respected gentlemen ride from the east for a visit and leave gifts fit for a king: a piece of gold; a bit of aromatic sap from the Boswellia sacra tree, called frankincense; and myrrh, also a type of incense.
That is the Biblical origin story of what grew to become the global Christian church. At its center is a child — the child, if you will. It is a story that still resonates with children today.
Other Western traditions also inform the season.
The eight days of Hanukkah — which concluded last Wednesday — is the Festival of Lights in the Jewish faith. Again, it is an ancient story with particular appeal to youngsters. The miracle of the lamp oil in the temple that lasted far beyond its due date. Small gifts, special foods, the solidarity of family.
Secular traditions of this dark season of the Winter Solstice also have ancient roots. But, beginning in Europe in the 19th Century, our traditions began to evolve into the modern.
Bands of merry Englishmen and women roamed the countryside singing carols to the rich, and receiving vittles, wassail or gifts in return for their songs. Printed Christmas “cards” originated in England in the 1830s, and by mid-century were all the rage in Great Britain and the United States, thanks to efficient postal services.
Charles Dickens created a sensation with his small classic, “A Christmas Carol,” which flew off the store shelves when first printed in December 1843, then went through 13 more printings by the following Christmas. Considered by some a Christian allegory, this ghost story is the tale of the re-awakening and redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge. Again, it is the child — Tiny Tim — who unlocks the miser’s frozen heart and brings him to new life as a generous, decent human.
The central secular figure throughout Western traditions was, and still is, the wondrous Santa Claus, or St. Nicholas, Christkindl, Father Christmas, Pere or Papa Noel. He is the magic man who travels about leaving goodies for youngsters who have been good. Ho!
Happy Christmas to all today. May you approach your day — and this season of darkness and light — in the love and company of family and friends, and with the wonder and personal joy of a child, no matter your age.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.
