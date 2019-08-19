SEBRING — The case of an Avon Park man charged last year by FDLE with 20 counts of possession of child pornography is still working through the court system.
Theodore Allan Ross, 61 is currently in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond. He had a hearing last Thursday that continued his case and set another hearing at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 22.
He was arrested Oct. 1, 2018, after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation, and entered a plea of not guilty four days later, Oct. 5, 2018.
FDLE arrest reports state that a special agent on Sept. 10, 2018, did a search on the Child Protective System Database, a nationwide tool investigators use to find child pornography on person-to-person, or P2P, networks.
The special agent found child pornography files via digital identifiers and found the internet service provider, CenturyLink, from the computer’s IP address.
The next day, Sept. 11, the agent got a search warrant for CenturyLink account holder information, and found out Sept. 12 that it was registered to a woman at North Cardinal Road since 2016, with a computer registered on Feb. 26, 2018.
Agents got a warrant to search the house on Sept. 27, arrest reports said.
“Sometimes we (FDLE) get tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,’ Jeremy Burns, a public information officer with FDLE, told the Highlands News-Sun last year. “Sometimes it is a neighbor that senses there is something wrong or sees and hears something that alarms them. Sometimes our tips come from local law enforcement; it just depends on the situation.”
At the home, agents found several digital devices, including a SanDisk thumb drive with “numerous images and videos depicting child pornography,” the report states. Reports said it alone had 10 images and videos depicting sexual acts or sexual battery involving children. Some appeared to be under age 5, as young as toddlers.
Reports said Ross admitted to “downloading and possessing child pornography” at his home. Other statements were redacted from reports.
Highlands News-Sun staff writer Kim Leatherman contributed to this report.
