SEBRING — The Waller Construction Group has begun demolition on The Children’s Museum of the Highlands in downtown Sebring, ripping up floors, removing interior walls and tearing out the ceiling.
Next month the roof will be removed and a lightweight thermoplastic polyolefin, or TPO, roofing system will be installed.
“I hope we can complete the demolition and rebuild the building by the middle or end of March,” Kelly Dressel, director of The Children’s Museum, said.
“We are hopeful to have two months to rebuild [the interior] when they [Waller Construction Group] leave us with the empty shell. We will have to add in the exhibits. We hope to open downtown by June 1 [2019].
“The June 1 goal is a little ambitious,” Dressel said. “I tend to set ambitious goals. The town has been itching for us to reopen down here. They are tired of seeing it sit empty, so we are going to go for it.”
“We will have an exposed steel structure ceiling with a TPO membrane,” Joby Moore, superintendent for Waller Construction Group, said. “It’s a lightweight membrane that is electronically sealed. TPO is a longer-lasting roof.”
“We are going to open up the ceiling and raise the height three to four feet,” Dressel said.
“There’s a flat roof now, but with the TPO there will be a tilt and the water can drain more easily,” she said. “There were no more BAND-AIDS for the roof. It had to go.”
The museum will have a painted concrete flooring that will be easy to maintain, Dressel said.
“Each exhibit will have its own unique flooring. Some exhibits may have carpet for sound absorption,” she said.
The back of the museum will have one lab room, which will be used for the STEAM team (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), birthday parties and special events. The lab will have a floor drain, making it easy to clean.
“This space will allow us to have creative classes, painting and scientific experiments,” Dressel said.
The Community Redevelopment Agency in Sebring gave the museum a $100,000 grant to assist with the rebuilding of the facility. The money from the CRA, insurance proceeds and fundraising will provide the funds necessary for the rebuild, which is almost $500,000.
“The Waller Group, from Lakeland, worked with us for two years without a dime,” Dressel said. “They were instrumental in battling our insurance to get appropriate claim and rebuild money.
“The insurance company originally gave us money to repair a portion of the roof. No engineer would allow us to do half of a roof,” she said. “Waller helped us get the whole roof replaced. They spent two years helping us get to where we can rebuild. Without them it would not have been possible.
“The costs are approximately $425,000, but we keep tweaking it,” Dressel said.
She noted that when the Waller Construction Group finishes the demolition more hidden issues may be revealed, and the figures may have to be adjusted.
The Waller Construction Group will provide demolition services and rebuild the shell of the building, Dressel said. Local contractors will be used to rebuild the interior of the building.
The renovation of the building is a major project with substantial costs, yet the museum has seen a reduction in funding due to its temporary closing when the downtown location was too badly damaged to continue its operation there.
“The museum lost several corporate sponsors when we closed,” Dressel said. “We are working to rebuild those relationships.”
She hopes corporations will donate to the museum at their prior funding level now that the museum is up and running.
The Children’s Museum was able to obtain two new grants to help with exhibits — one from the Mason G. Smoak Foundation for $2,000 and one from Florida Natural for $2,000. The grant from Florida Natural is to help build agricultural exhibits.
“One of our biggest goals is to increase agricultural exhibits and showcase our local industries,” Dressel said. “We want to showcase dairy, citrus and organic vegetable farms.”
The museum will be bringing back the fire truck and the race car; the space at Lakeshore Mall was not large enough for all of the exhibits.
The location at the mall will close approximately two weeks before the downtown facility opens. Once The Children’s Museum reopens on North Ridgewood Drive in Sebring, the museum at the mall will be permanently closed. All the exhibits and children’s programming will then be available in the historic downtown building.
