SEBRING — The Children’s Museum of the Highlands presents its 23rd annual mystery dinner theatre entitled “The Show Must Go On,” which will be performed by the Sleuths of Orlando, on Saturday at the Island View Lakefront Restaurant & Pub at 5223 Sun N Lake Blvd in Sebring.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a chance to mingle and view silent auction items, and the dinner theater starts promptly at 6:30 p.m.
The live theatrical show has been praised for its fast-paced action and side-splitting laughter. Members of the audience become detectives and join in the crime-fighting interrogation. Participants will feast on a formal seated dinner and dessert as they work up an appetite by being detectives.
What’s the story line? Michael, the director, must cast the show while managing the overblown egos of the show’s producer and the company’s owner, a faded Broadway star. The production is a show-within-a-show and the drama continues to mount until someone is finally murdered, and it is up to the show’s audience to discover the culprit. Despite all the chaos and the hunt for the culprit, the “show must go on.”
The Children’s Museum of the Highlands encourages people to support this fundraising effort that will provide needed funds to renovate its downtown building. Tickets are $75 each, and include a choice of filet mignon, sauteed chicken chasseur or vegetarian pasta.
“This is event is just plain fun,” Executive Director Kelly Dressel said.”You get to play detective and guess the who, what, and whys of the crime. And best of all...all the proceeds benefits our Children’s Museum. It’s the best type of a fundraiser where you get to be fully entertained by professional actors and enjoy a great meal too!
“Drs. Ashok and Raji Sonni have offered to match every dollar we raise at our mystery dinner event!” Dressel said.
Since this is a catered event, people must order their tickets by Wednesday. “ [If you] can’t attend, but [still] want to help the Children’s Museum, you can donate to the event and your $10, $25, $50 or more will be matched!” Dressel said. “We are so very honored to accept the challenge [by Drs. Ashok and Raji Sonni].”
To purchase a ticket, go online to Eventbrite, call 863-451-5385, or visit the front desk of The Children’s Museum, which is located at the Lakeshore Mall. Donations can also be mailed to PO Box 1243, Sebring FL 33871.
“If you want to be seated with a group (three seats or more), please contact Dressel directly at 863-451-5385 or director@childrensmuseumhighlands.com to purchase tickets together,” Dressel said. “We can seat couples, friends and groups together as space allows.”
