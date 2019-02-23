SEBRING — The Children’s Museum of the Highlands is currently in the process of installing a new roof on its downtown building on North Ridgewood Drive.
The Waller Construction Group is in charge of the demolition and rebuilding of the museum building. However, some local companies are also being used, including Bowman Steel of Sebring.
According to Director Kelly Dressel, the construction on the museum should be finished by May. Previously, Dressel had anticipated construction would have been finished by March. However, the steel trusses for the roof were delivered by crane Friday and not in January as planned.
“The steel trusses and roof structure are going up on Monday,” Dressel said. “The next few days people will start to see the shape of the roof. The steel actually arrived a little later than expected, but we are still hopeful to have construction done by May.”
“We will have an exposed steel structure ceiling with a TPO membrane,” Joby Moore, superintendent for Waller Construction Group, said in December 2018. “It’s a lightweight membrane that is electronically sealed. TPO is a longer-lasting roof.”
“We are going to open up the ceiling and raise the height three to four feet,” Dressel said at the time.
“There’s a flat roof now, but with the TPO there will be a tilt and the water can drain more easily,” she said. “There were no more BAND-AIDS for the roof. It had to go.”
A portion of North Ridgewood Drive had to be rerouted, because a crane was needed to deliver the steel trusses. However, Dressel was hoping that the traffic on the street would only be interrupted for one day.
Dressel thanked Bowman Steel of Sebring for the delivery of the roof on the museum’s social media page, saying she was very happy to see them.
“We are shooting for a June 1 opening date, barring any other delay,” Dressel said. “So far there have been no major catastrophes with the building. It is going as planned.”
The museum will have a painted concrete flooring that will be easy to maintain, according to Dressel.
“Each exhibit will have its own unique flooring. Some exhibits may have carpet for sound absorption,” she said.
The back of the museum will have one lab room, which will be used for the STEAM team (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), birthday parties and special events. The lab will have a floor drain, making it easy to clean.
“This space will allow us to have creative classes, painting and scientific experiments,” Dressel said.
The Community Redevelopment Agency in Sebring gave the museum a $100,000 grant to assist with the rebuilding of the facility. The money from the CRA, insurance proceeds and fundraising will provide the funds necessary for the rebuild, which is almost $500,000.
Currently, the Children’s Museum is in the Lakeshore Mall, but the museum hopes to be in the downtown location in time for the summer rush. Attendance at the museum goes up during the summer months, and Dressel hopes to be ready to open by that time.
