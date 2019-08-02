SEBRING — “Many Highlands County residents have either grown up playing at the museum or have taken their own children there. It’s a place to escape the daily routine and have some educational fun at the same time,” said Mitch Hoak in his nomination letter suggesting the 501c3 of the Year award be presented to The Children’s Museum of the Highlands.
“I wanted to present the award to the 501c3 non-profit of the year,” said Jenny Cheek, general manager of the Lakeshore Mall. “We are all about the community. We have a plaque in the mall office that says ‘We are Community’. I wanted to honor that. The winner is The Children’s Museum of the Highlands!”
The presentation was part of the Highlands News-Sun Highlander Awards banquet held last month at Seven Sebring Raceway.
The museum’s downtown location was built in the 1920’s and never had any major remodeling or renovations until it was closed in 2016 for safety reasons. The museum was temporally relocated, in a smaller space, in the Lakeshore Mall from July 2017 until April 2019.
“The idea for the museum was Linda Crowder’s back in 1990,” explained Kelly Dressel, executive director. “The museum opened in 1995 with Linda as the original director and running it for 20 years.”
Waller Construction removed walls, ceiling, floors and even the roof back in 2018 to re-create the famous museum. The costs were in the neighborhood of $500,000. Fundraising and insurance money helped, as did a grant from the CRA.
“We had hoped to open back in June, but there were some necessary delays,” Dressel said.
“We offer such a unique experience here for the kids. They love everything, but the most popular are the post office, where they can deliver letters to the other exhibits, and the Publix grocery store, complete with checkout lanes.”
The board must rely on grants, fundraising, admission fees and community support to maintain the museum.
In the back of the museum, there is now a lab room that is used for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) projects, experiments and creative classes. It can also be used for parties and special events.
Some of the exhibits include Publix supermarket, U.S. Post Office, 12 Hours of Sebring Race car, a reading nook, stage area with costumes, brain teaser station, a farm area, fire engine complete with flashing lights and sounds, Hang Time, Feel your Heartbeat, stretching area, puzzles, a tractor, blocks and the fire tower. The original exhibit, the sand pendulum, is still there too.
The museum received grants from the Mason G. Smoak Foundation ($2,000) and from Florida Natural ($2,000). Florida Natural was for agricultural exhibits such as diary, citrus and organic vegetable farming.
The museum is well loved as it gives parents and kids a fun place to learn and play. It brings education events and programs to the community. It is something the community needs and wants for its young people.
July 23rd was the re-opening day of the county’s beloved museum. “My own kids loved it here. We couldn’t lose this museum. We have 5,000 square feet and are super excited about the remodel,” said Dressel, giving it her ‘thumbs up’.
The turnout for the ribbon cutting ceremony was very impressive. Dignitaries, including the chamber of commerce, local beauty queens, first responders and Sebring Mayor John Shoop, participated in the re-opening festivities.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $7 per person, ages 1 and up, for all day play. This is not a day care center or a drop off play area. It is a family-orientated fun and educational center. Annual memberships are available. For more information, call 863-451-5385.
AdventHealth was the sponsor of the Highlander Awards; Lakeshore Mall sponsored the category of 501c3 of the Year.
