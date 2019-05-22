The Children’s Museum of the Highlands offered a ‘sneak peek’ of their newly remodeled building. They had to temporarily relocate to the Lakeshore Mall after Hurricane Irene devastated their home location at 219 North Ridgewood Drive.
“We’re so glad to be back home! We don’t have a CO (certificate of occupancy) yet, so we can just have people peek inside. There’s still a lot to see as we get set up,” said Executive Director Kelly Dressel.
They are still working on a few things the city and fire department required, such as changing out the gates at the back to doors for emergency exits. They are also adding a number of new safety features and have fire pulls and alarms.
“We’re still moving things from the mall and from two additional storage units. We had a lot of help on the ‘Day of Caring’ from the residents at Reflections on Silver Lake.”
They know for sure that the Fire Tower will be in the front of the building and Publix will be in the back. If you have not visited the museum before, you will be amazed at what is there. They have a fire tower to climb up on as well as a grocery store exhibit. Children can go shopping with their shopping cart and go through the checkout lanes.
“The fire truck is back! It was not in the mall, so it will be new to so many kids.” It is quite large, so kids can sit inside and has flashing lights and sirens.
The first item that went into the original museum was the Sand Pendulum. “Linda Crowder, the founding director, built it. It was donated by the Sebring Sunrise Inner Wheel Club. Linda took it around to fairs and events to raise money for the museum.” The Sand Pendulum is still there.
They have a new tractor, which is huge and is very heavy. Other favorites include an airplane, restaurant, race car and even a post office.
“The kids really like the post office. They take envelopes and deliver the mail to different exhibits, like the farm, where they put the mail in the mailbox.”
This is a great experience and fun place to play and learn. It is not a drop off center where you can leave your kids or a day care center. This is meant to be a family entertainment and learning center.
“We wanted to open June 1st, but it will be a few days after while we get everything cleared and all the exhibits set up. It’s going to be like a chess board; where to place everything. We have new LED lighting which makes the inside brighter and cleaner and are having the paint refreshed on the outside.”
Dressel says this is a mini version of everyday life, complete with retro/classic exhibits. There are always new kids coming in so it remains fresh.
For more information, you can contact Dressel at director@childrensmuseumhighlands.com. The museum phone should be active in early June at 863-451-5385.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.