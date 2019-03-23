Our politicians in Washington really need to start paying attention to the actions that China is taking to position themselves to control large portions of the world's natural exports.
For example, most of Australia's natural exports such as oil, gas and gold ship from the port at Darwin, Australia. Seventy-five percent of Australia's exports now go to China. The Chinese in 2015 signed a 99-year lease to control the port at Darwin. I do not think many Americans are aware of this.
The Port of Darwin is just one of dozens of ports that the Chinese companies control in over 30 countries. They also control ports in Oman, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Cambodia. It's part of their $1 trillion belt and road initiative – an enormous network of land and sea routes connecting China to Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa.
Why does this matter? Whoever controls the trade routes, controls the trade.
When China finishes its worldwide projects in 2025, they are expected to control the ports, railroads, pipelines and factories in more than 60 countries and touch 25 percent of all goods and services sent around the world.
China has built seven man-made islands in the South China Sea. They have installed air and naval bases on them. China has bought critical real estate in several cities around the world and I understand they have bought farm lands in the midwest in America.
Our legislators in Washington would rather fight one another instead of looking after out best interest for the people. Why can't the Democratic party understand that the Republican party has control of Washington at the present time, and that the Democrats need to deploy similar strategy as China is doing worldwide?
On Dec. 7, 1941 we were asleep at the switch and I am afraid once again we will get caught asleep at the switch, and I am not sure America has the resolve as we did in December 1941.
The media in America makes sure we know all about salacious details of our politicians and film stars. I dare say this information is much less important as knowing about the world’s global affairs especially when such affairs directly affect the USA presently and in the future.
Buck Christian
Lake Placid
