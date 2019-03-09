Chiropractics for humans is nothing new. A well taught chiropractor can offer some relief for a number of ailments including joint and spinal misalignment. Why not consider it for your beloved pets?
I offer you personal insight to how beneficial chiropractics can be for your little fur buddies. I have a 14-year-old Australian shepherd who has been with my wife and I since he was about 12 weeks old. Through the aging process, he has developed arthritis in his spine and hips as well as significant muscle atrophy in his hind legs. Recently he had fallen and could not regain his footing. My wife and I had to pick him up to help him become mobile enough to go outside. Mind you, he is nearly 75 pounds of fur and pure love. Lack of mobility seriously decreases quality of life in larger breeds. We felt we were seeing his final days.
After watching him decline over the course of a few days, we were hinging on the decision to let him go and return him to God. This is one of the biggest heartbreaks we pet lovers face. This is not a decision we wanted to rush into, and thank God we did not.
We made the decision to take our little buddy home and think it over a bit more. I have no doubt that God spoke to my wife that same evening. Over the course of the night, before the day we were to put him down, God placed a thought in my wife’s head to contact a veterinarian friend who practices equine/canine chiropractics as part of her practice. Eager to do anything to extend his life, we followed the godly instruction and contacted the veterinarian friend. The blessing of seeing God’s hand at work was about to be unfolded before our very eyes.
We have read and been taught Jesus healed many people by placing hands on them. How do we know He wasn’t making chiropractic adjustments to help alleviate conditions some were suffering with? Don’t get me wrong, I truly believe Jesus had the power to heal without using traditional methods. But the possibility exists when He told His disciples they too could go out and heal people by laying hands on them. I kind of like to imagine for a second that Jesus was the first chiropractor and gave the skill to his followers to heal the same way?
If you have never believed in chiropractics and shied away from giving it a crack, I encourage you to reconsider. With personal experience of feeling the relief and now having witnessed a dog, who lacks the ability to fake an injury or give false results, regain his ability to walk on his own, I say with certainty that chiropractics works. Research local practitioners before making an appointment. You have to be comfortable and relaxed with your choice. You will walk away with a different look on life. I know my little fur buddy sure did. Thank you, Dr Liz. You will never know just how thankful we are for God using you to help us and Kal.
James Fansler is chief of police for the Town of Lake Placid. Email him at james.fansler@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.