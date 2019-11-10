By JIM ERVIN
Correspondent
FROSTPROOF — The Lake Wales Ridge State Forest is having its 10th annual Christmas Tree Sale on the Arbuckle tract in South Polk County.
To obtain a tree, Forester Nathan Bartosek of the Florida Forest Service says to simply “come to the office, get a ‘special use permit’ for $10, cash or check, and go cut your tree.” Examples of the sand pine will be available for viewing when you purchase your permit.
You must bring your own hand saw and cut your own tree. It is against policy for the public to bring a chainsaw into any state forest. Trees to be cut can be up to 10-15 feet tall.
“Anywhere along School Bus Road where there are sand pines, it will be OK to cut,” Bartosek said. “The Lake Wales Ridge State Forest is on the very southern edge of Polk County. We have had quite a few people from Highlands County come to this event in the past. We would like to continue to extend an invitation to the residents of Highlands County.”
Dates for the sale are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-27; Monday-Friday, Dec. 2-6; and Monday-Friday, Dec. 16-20.
For questions and assistance, contact Lake Wales Ridge State Forest Headquarters at 863-589-0545. The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Lake Wales Ridge State Forest Headquarters is at 851 County Road 630 East.
Driving directions to LWRSFH from U.S. 27: Turn right onto County Road 630A. At the stop sign turn left onto County Road 630, proceed east through Frostproof, crossing the railroad tracks. Florida Forest Service sign will be on left/north side of CR 630 East. The office is three miles east of Frostproof. Turn left at the Forest Service sign. The office building is on the right.
