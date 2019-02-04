Your "news story (In harm's way: Mass shootings common in Florida, small town America, Jan. 28)" would be more appropriate as an opinion piece. Double check your facts and add what you seem to have deliberately omitted –the places that had mass shootings were "Gun Free Zones."
The latest, SunTrust Bank, was gun free. [Pulse] nightclub in Orlando - "gun free," Parkland School - "gun free," and even starting with Columbine School - "gun free."
I, for one, will not enter a place that has any kind of sign indicating it is "gun free." Those areas are targets for those with killing on their minds, or hasn't that occurred to you? Those killers don't want to die but they do want to kill as many as they can before they are captured. Remember, 'When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.'
Chicago, arguably the murder capital of the country, has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country and yet, killers find the guns. Compare the demographics of Chicago and Houston, Texas. Then compare the murder by gun statistics. Oh, Houston allows "open carry." Their philosophy is, 'the best defense against a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.' Think about it.
Tom Walsh
Sebring
I did think about it and you're off base. Orlando is not 'gun free' Colorado is not 'gun free', Texas is not gun free. The echo chamber chimes over 'good guys with guns' which is tiresome and overused. It's obvious that we're good guys with guns until we are not. It's not important whether you visit a 'gun free' zone or not. The statement is simple NRA schlock.
