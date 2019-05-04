“You’re not the man I thought you were!” I have heard this quite a few times. I have met many who seem to believe because a person follows Christ and writes Christian-based articles they are somehow a pushover. Well, I am here to tell you that is incorrect. Don’t get me wrong, I am not like a Roman soldier with their battle-ready, spiked footwear firmly planted in the ground already braced and prepared for war. However, in the event I am unnecessarily pushed to the breaking point, I will and am prepared to properly and boldly defend what I feel is right.
There are a number of stories in your Bible that discuss boldness. We read stories of the boldness of biblical figures such as Jacob, Abraham, Moses, Aaron, Ruth, Mary, David, Samson, and so on. If any of these scriptural heroes lacked boldness, they most likely would have faded into history. I imagine they too had an eyebrow raised in their direction when they decided to take a stand for what was right.
Although it is said we should turn the other cheek, no where can I find that it says we should allow others to abuse our character without rebuke. Even Jesus himself exhibited boldness. However, Jesus had an ability to be both bold and loving at the same time. He passed this characteristic along to His disciples. Peter was known to be bold on many occasions. He would later be the foundation Christ would build His church upon.
Boldness may not be in the top five attributes we may want to be remembered as, but it has its importance. Boldness is not often exhibited towards strong personalities. We frequently find ourselves biting our tongues and holding ourselves back from standing up for what we believe in or what is right. However, I believe if we don’t begin to be more bold when necessary, our beliefs will soon be extinguished by those attempting to dismantle the Christian fabric of society.
Boldness is not to be confused with unnecessary aggressive behavior towards others. Rather it should simply be a stance we are prepared to take in the event the enemy sends his messengers of hate, lies, and down right disrespect to try and tear at our character and beliefs. Satan uses some obvious and not so obvious people to stir us in hopes of making us lose our control and eventually play for his team. Be bold and resist the Devil and he will flee.
It is OK to be bold and strong in your conviction. Can you recall a time you wish you had been more bold? Would you handle it differently now?
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief. He can be reached at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com .
