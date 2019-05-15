Christine A. Benschoter
Christine Beatty Benschoter peacefully crossed the finish line into Glory on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born on Jan. 19, 1952, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Paul and Jennette Eagan Beatty (both deceased). Paul was a POW in the Pacific in World War II and went on to complete a 26-year career in the Navy. Of course, the family was moved every three years. In 1965, Paul retired and the Beattys settled in Winter Park, Florida where Chris finished high school.
Chris was born again on Oct. 27, 1971. In August of 1974, God answered her prayer for a Christian husband by introducing her to Ross Benschoter. They married in December of that year, settled in Sebring and started their family. Ruth was born in 1975. Harvey came along in 1977 followed by Paul in 1978 and Seth in 1979. It was kind of busy around their home for some time. One by one, they grew up, left the nest and they all miss their mother very much. Ruth served in the U.S. Army and is currently serving in a homeless shelter in north Florida. Harvey married Kate and settled in Philadelphia. Their son Austin is almost 5. Paul lives and works in Portland, Oregon with his daughter Isabella who is 6. Seth resides in Alexandria, Virginia with his wife, Alexis, daughter Arundhati (15) and son Sherwood (6).
Chris is also survived by a sister, Eileen of Rhode Island; brother, Mike (Diane) of Illinois, and sister, Jackie Maas (Steve) in Nevada. Chrissy loved and welcomed all the nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts, steps, in-laws and outlaws. Just ask any one of them.
Known affectionately as Miss Chris by hundreds of children to whom she taught pre-K at Sebring Christian School and Sunday school at Highlands Grace Reformed Church where Ross and Chris were founding and lifelong members. In her spare time, she would ‘watch’ children to help her friends and neighbors. Chris loved children and they loved her. Mrs. Benschoter was loved by the children and their parents because she personified the love of Jesus. Chris was passionate about her hobby of collecting interesting antiques and other cool objects with which she created artistic and meaningful displays and thus made a warm friendly home. Ross learned to love being her accomplice and together they created a wonderful home to enjoy their retirement together. She loved their home. She especially loved the porch swing out back.
Chris finished her career with The School Board of Highlands County as a secretary in the ESE department and, as usual, was loved and is missed by all.
A visitation will take place from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. If anybody wants to spend money honoring Chris, instead of flowers, please donate to the Gideons International in her name. Otherwise, just show those you love how much you do like she did. I cannot but echo Job of old — look him up in the Bible (Job 1:21): “Naked I came from my mother’s womb and naked I shall return. The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.”
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.