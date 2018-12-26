SEBRING — Richard and Sally Noel received the best Christmas present of their lives two weekends ago.
No, it wasn’t a new car or jewelry. It was something priceless that money can’t buy and Santa could never deliver. The couple’s entire family was under one roof for Christmas. It had been nearly 20 years since the family had been together for the holidays.
Getting this family together is no small feat. With seven living children, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, there are a lot of logistics to undertake. The kids came from as far away as Colorado and Maryland to as near as Bradenton and Lake Wales. In June, there will be another set of twins to add to the great-grandchild numbers.
The couple’s son Rick Noel, who has passed away, was with them in spirit.
“We always include Rick in our prayers and get-togethers,” Sally Noel said.
The matriarch spoke for herself and her husband when she said it was one of the best Christmases of their lives.
“We had a wonderful time,” the matriarch said. “There was not an unpleasant word from anyone. They were always like that. They are a great bunch of kids.”
The family’s story started with the couple meeting in Massachusetts where they both lived, and Richard Noel worked as a mechanic. In 1950, Richard Noel entered the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic and the two got married in 1952. They spent most of that time in the Bahama islands.
Tired of shoveling snow, they moved to Florida in 1956 when a job opportunity opened up in Sebring as a mechanic with Tim Blackman Ford.
“We knew we wanted a big family and it was cheaper to do that in Florida,” Sally Noel said.
The children soon followed. The children who made it home for the holidays were Greg Noel; Doug and Carolyn Noel; Steve and Beth Noel; Dan Noel; Cindy and Kevin Lagace; Kim and Elmer McAlister; and Jeff and Julie Noel.
All of the children were raised in Sebring and attended school and eventually graduated from Sebring High School. The couple owned D&J Auto and Truck repair, a body shop and had American Motor and Jeep franchises.
Richard Noel worked as the mechanic and Sally worked in the office while the kids were in school.
“Keeping a family together means relying on God and being willing to have a big family,” Sally said.
