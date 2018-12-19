Lynn Bialek, board member of the Placid Lakes Homeowners Association chaired last Saturday’s inaugural Christmas Golf Cart Parade. The parade began at noon.
At 11:30 a.m. as Bialek sat in her car awaiting the decorated carts to show up, the skies opened up and the rain came pouring down. But betting on the Florida weather she was optimistic that by noon the rain would pass. It did and the carts started to arrive.
Larry Lanbdress pulled into the parking with his cart, his Santa hat, a flashing Christmas bulb necklace and a set of cow bells. He took the lead being named Grand Marshall.
The route took the carts down Placid Lakes Blvd, turning right onto Catfish Creek Road, ending at Arthur F. Tobler Memorial Park for a picnic lunch and the cash award for the best themed golf cart.
Lynn decorated a cake topped of course with a miniature Christmas golf cart. All the participants were able to cast their votes for best of the parade. Richard and Linda Trumble took home the cash prize. The rain held off and the Placid Lakes Homeowners participating shared their lunches, drinks and Bialek’s cake — a fun way to kick off the season.
