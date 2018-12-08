SEBRING — Christmas in the Highlands held a fundraising dinner at Nutmeg’s Cafe on Saturday, Dec. 1. People enjoyed dinner and a date, plus an evening with Santa filled with singing and celebration.
Twenty-five people attended the event, which was held to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for children in Highlands County.
“We want to thank the community for their support as we embarked on our first dinner fundraiser,” Tiffany Rogers, from Christmas in the Highlands, said. “Our goal is to bring Christmas to local families.”
The organization still has 30 children from six families that need sponsorship. Each child has a wish list.
“Some of our main requests include GameStop gift cards, baby dolls, board games, super heroes, books, tablets, Barbies, LEGO toys, and toddler and baby toys,” Rogers said.
To learn how to sponsor a child, call 863-214-7127 or visit christmashighlands.info.
“If you or your business is interested in teaming with us to do a dollar-for-dollar matching challenge, we’d love to speak with you,” Rogers said.
After the gifts have been received, volunteers will wrap the gifts and spend Christmas Eve with the children. All of the people who are receiving gifts have been invited to a special celebration with bounce houses and food catered by Sonny’s BBQ from 11 a.m until 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.