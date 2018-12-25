SEBRING — Although Christianity is not practiced by all people groups of the world, many cultures embrace the celebration of Jesus’ birth, also known as Christmas. Jesus’ birthday party takes some surprisingly different twists in countries around the world.
With only 1 or 2 percent of Japan’s population professing Christianity, the Japanese were open to holiday ideas. KFC, or Kentucky Fried Chicken, suggested that fried chicken was the perfect way to celebrate Christmas, and the tradition became wildly popular. People order their buckets of chicken weeks in advance to avoid long lines on Christmas Day.
In Spain, people decorate a hollow log and paint a face on one end. In the weeks before Christmas the children and adults lovingly feed the log and wrap it in a blanket. On Christmas Eve the log is beaten with sticks as people sing a traditional song. After the beating, the log “poops” chocolates and presents. When the presents have been removed, the log is tossed into a fire to warm friends and family.
In England caroling is a major part of the Christmas holiday season. People also eat Christmas pudding and minced pies, which are made of dried fruit and shredded meat. The goal is to eat 12 pies to bring good luck every month of the year.
Scandinavian countries, including Sweden, Norway and Finland, also celebrate St. Lucia Day as part of the Christmas festivities. The oldest female in a family often represents St. Lucia, an early Christian martyr. Carolers, dressed in white robes and carrying candles, visit with others and often distribute St. Lucia saffron buns.
In Australia, people don’t need the heat of a fire to warm them. After all, it’s summer time and the beach is a popular place to be on Christmas Day. The night before, people in the Land Down Under gather to sing carols by candlelight, and the tradition is spreading around the world. Nativity plays re-enact the birth of Christ at schools and churches beginning in November.
In the Ukraine, people decorate their Christmas trees with ornaments shaped liked spiders and spider webs. This tradition comes from a story about a widow who was too poor to decorate her Christmas tree. However, when she woke on Christmas morning, the tree was covered with cobwebs. As the light streamed in the window, the cobwebs transformed into silver and gold.
In Latin America, the celebration often begins nine days prior to Christmas with posadas. Posadas are re-enactments of the pilgrimage Joseph and Mary made to Bethlehem just prior to Jesus’ birth. In the biblical story, the couple were looking for a room in an inn; during posadas, people re-enact the roles of the inn keeper and the holy family. On Christmas Eve, families eat a feast, shoot fireworks, strike pinatas and finally open presents from Papa Noel at midnight. Many families celebrate with a midnight mass, or misa de gallo, which means “rooster’s mass.”
In Africa, it seems as though the people have heard Charlie Brown’s lament, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?” Although commercialism and gift giving rank as high priorities in Europe and North America, the focus of Christmas celebrations is the birth of Jesus in Africa. Gifts that are given take on a more practical bent — church clothes, school books and soap. People gather in churches and reenact nativity scenes in this sunny climate with very few white Christmases. After a Christmas Eve service, young children often go door to door singing Christmas carols and dancing. Carolers are often given money in return.
From the snow-capped mountains of Europe to the savannas of Africa, Christmas is celebrated around the world. In some countries, the religious meaning of the holiday plays a small role in festivities while in other countries, such as Africa, it is the predominate focus.
