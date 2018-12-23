SEBRING — Instead of snow and ice, residents of Highlands County celebrate the Christmas season basking in the warm Florida sunshine as they enjoy holiday lights, visits to the Sebring Christmas Carousel of Lights and family gathered around a table.
“My husband and I moved to Florida from Michigan 11 years ago,” Kristy Harris said. “Typically, we would go back to Michigan to visit family in the summer and at Christmas.
“However, this will be the third year that my parents and sister make the trek to Florida for Christmas and New Year, because [of the] warmer weather and swimming in the pool on Christmas Day,” she said.
Shelley Glisson’s family visits the Sebring Christmas Carousel of Lights every year. They take a family photo with Santa and enjoy the lights and activities at the Circle.
Nita Hartely’s favorite Christmas tradition is buying an ice cream cake from Dairy Queen with the words “Happy Birthday Jesus” on the cake.
“I make him [Jesus] a birthday card and tell him what I’m going to give him,” Hartely said. “For example, I might tell him I am going to work on forgiveness. Then I thank him for my year.”
Kathy Stone takes her daughter through the drive through at Dairy Queen, and then they drive around and look at Christmas lights. “This year we had a scavenger hunt as we looked at lights,” Stone said.
Some people are making volunteering a part of their Christmas traditions. “This year I’m spending Christmas Eve with Christmas in the Highlands as we do our outreach to kids within the community,” Tiffany Daigle Rogers said. “We are bringing Christmas to the little ones!
“Then Christmas Day I’ll be resting and relaxing with my husband, Mom, in-laws, uncle and 3-month-old son,” she said.
Many of the people who responded to our post about Christmas traditions on social media said the most important part of the holiday was gathering with friends and family.
“Some traditions have changed and evolved with the passing of family members in recent years,” Vivian Raffeala Kasley said. “We have always tried to gather as a family even if that was the one thing we got to do and have a big, delicious meal with prime rib being the centerpiece.”
Several people indicated their church played a big role in their holiday traditions. “We spend Christmas with our family as well as our church family,” Mark Conner said. “Avon Lakes Baptist has many programs leading up to Christmas.”
“My favorite Christmas activity is the Christmas Eve service at my church,” Cora Schwingel said. “I always remember growing up and our celebrations began with the church service followed by opening presents at my grandmother’s house.
“Tod and I place an emphasis on our family being at the Christmas Eve service,” Schwingel said. “The service pulls us together and puts things in perspective, because we celebrate Jesus’ birth, and we also have communion, which reminds us of his death and his reason for coming to earth.”
Residents living in Highlands County often have roots in our other countries and carry on celebrations from that area.
“I moved to Sebring from southwest Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, in August of 1978,” Cindy Maxon said. “I carry on my mom’s Polish tradition on Christmas Eve to do a meatless meal ... We all pass oplatek, or Christmas wafer with honey, around to share with each other as well as a piece of apple and tangerine. Then we eat a candy or cookie with nuts in it.”
The traditional meal, which her grandparents brought over from Poland, symbolizes elements of the birth of Christ.
The bright Florida sunshine and the joy that comes from assembling around the table with family and friends create special Christmas memories that warm the hearts of Highlands County residents all year long.
