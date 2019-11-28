SEBRING — The search is on already for the right Christmas tree and many got a jump on the Yule season by selecting theirs before Thanksgiving.
The Sebring Home Depot and Lowe’s stores have already received their initial shipment of trees.
James and Kimberlee Dion and their daughter Caroline, of Sebring, were shopping Wednesday for a 6- to 7-foot tree at Lowe’s.
They were tree shopping earlier this year than usual because their daughter is coming to town for Thanksgiving with her fiance and they wanted to decorate the tree while they are here, James said.
While they already have plenty of decorations, he said, they will probably get some more lights.
What type of tree are you looking for? James responded whatever his wife likes. Kimberlee said she likes big and fluffy Christmas trees.
Lowe’s associate Jose Diaz said they got their first shipment of trees last Friday and they have been selling about 30 to 45 per day.
They range in size from 2 feet to 11 feet and are priced from $20 to $129, he said. The last shipment of trees are expected next Monday.
The National Christmas Tree Association reported that a survey showed in 2018 purchases of real trees increased 20% and prices increased 4% compared to 2017.
In 2018, 32.8 million real Christmas trees were purchased; on average the survey participants reported they paid $78 for a real tree in 2018.
Also, in 2018, 23.6 million new artificial trees were purchased; on average, the survey participants reported they paid $104 for a new artificial tree.
The National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA) advises to be sure you know what size (height and width) you need before heading to the retail lot. Measure the ceiling height in the room where the tree will be displayed. The trees in the field look small when the sky is the ceiling. Don’t overbuy.
Measure the width of the area of the room where the tree will be displayed. Most trees on tree farms are trimmed to an 80% taper. So a tree that’s 10 feet tall will be 8 feet wide at the bottom. A tree that will fit in the room vertically may be entirely too big horizontally.
Displaying trees in water in a traditional reservoir type stand is the most effective way of maintaining their freshness and minimizing needle loss problems. To display the trees indoors, use a stand with an adequate water holding capacity for the tree. As a general rule, stands should provide a quart of water per inch of stem diameter. Devices are available that help maintain a constant water level in the stand, according to the NCTA.
