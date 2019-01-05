Recovery seminar and support group
LAKE PLACID — GriefShare, a recovery seminar and support group, meets from 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Jan. 8 at First Presbyterian Church, Small Hall, 118 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid.
GriefShare, a biblical 13-week seminar, features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. For more information and to register, call church office at 863-465-2742, or go online to griefshare.org.
Alpha
SEBRING — If you’re interested in learning about the Christian faith and having fun while you learn, join Spring Lake Presbyterian Church for Alpha, a 12-week program that begins at noon Thursday, Jan. 10. The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. For information, call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Tim Zimmerman concert
SEBRING — Tim Zimmerman and his King’s Brass will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at First Church of Sebring, 216 S. Pine St. in Sebring. This nine-member band provides sacred, pop, jazz and patriotic songs. A free-will offering will be taken at the event.
Church rummage sale
LAKE PLACID — The Community Church of God will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 735 S. Sun ‘n Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. For information, call 863-465-1874.
Wacasters in concert
LORIDA — The Wacaster Family will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at First Baptist Church of Lorida, 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. A love offering will be received. For information, call 863-655-1878.
Spaghetti dinner
SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ will host a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at 3115 Hope St. in Sebring (off Hammock Road). Tickets are $8 and include spaghetti, salad, bread, beverage and dessert. Pre-sale tickets available at church office. Walk-ins and take-out available until sold out. For information, call 863-471-1999.
Annual MLK prayer breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Branch 5087 will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at the Grogan Center of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St. in Avon Park. The breakfast will feature Ridge 7th Day Youth Choir. The theme is “Stand and Be Counted — Vote!” Cost is $20 per person. For information, call Chairman Al Hinson at 863-699-2243 or Pat Henderson at 863-382-6694.
GriefShare in Lorida
LORIDA — GriefShare, recovery seminar and support group meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays beginning Jan. 23 at Harvest House Fellowship Church, 1957 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. For information, call 863-273-5640.
Reality Ranch Cowboy Church
ZOLFO SPRINGS — Reality Ranch Cowboy Church will have its 5D Tom Watts Memorial Barrel Race at noon Saturday, Jan. 27, 1980 S.R. 66 in Zolfo Springs. Paul Daily of Wild Horse Ministries at 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Jan. 28, Tommy Brandt will be in concert at 11 a.m. with Message by Kerry Kuhn. Reality Ranch Bronc and Bull Series at 1 p.m. Concessions available and free admission. Everyone is welcome.
For information, call Randy Johnson at 863-781-1578.
Women together for Christ
LAKE PLACID — The Community Church of God will host a rally at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at 735 Sun n Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. Prayers, music and more. Sharon Beck will be guest speaker. Lunch will be served and there will be door prizes. You must pre-register; cost is $10. For information, call 863-464-0014 or 863-465-1874. Registration deadline is Jan. 29.
