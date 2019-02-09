Tommy Brandt in concert
LORIDA — Tommy Brandt will be in concert at First Baptist Church of Lorida at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. He’s a gifted singer/song writer who has won many awards including 2014 Evangelist of the Year and 2013 Male Vocalist of the Year. A love offering will be received.
The church is at 1927 Blessings Avenue, Lorida. For information, call 863-655-1878.
Skylarks to perform at St. Agnes
SEBRING — The Skylarks will again play for a dance and sing-along at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at St. Agnes Episcopal Church. Tickets are $10 at the door. BYOB and snacks. Soft drinks offered for a donation.
Black to speak at Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Dr. Glenn Black, pastor and district superintendent emeritus in the Kentucky/Tennessee district of The Wesleyan Church, will be speaking at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 in the Tabernacle at Avon Park Holiness Camp. All are welcome.
The Avon Park Holiness Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Road (across from Walmart and U.S. 27), Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Also, at 10 a.m. Tuesdays during the months of February and March, Pastor Ray Bachman will be teaching a Bible study from the Acts of the Apostles, using his book “Drastic Discipleship,” as the text. This will be held in the Luce Lounge.
Winter Concert Series continues
SEBRING — The Winter Concert Series continues Sunday at Leisure Lakes Baptist Church of Lake Placid. This concert features the Rob Mills Family Singers (The Sound) form Romeo, Michigan. This will be their fifth year at Leisure Lakes. The service starts at 10:45 a.m.
Pastor Don Roberts will continue his series, "Troubling Prophet, Troubled King," on the timmes of King Ahab and Elijah.
There is no charge, but a love offering will be taken. There will be a "dinner on the grounds" served in the fellowship hall following the morning concert. All are welcome.
The church is at the western end of Lake June. From U.S. 27 taken Lake June Road to the western end of Lake June, turning north on Wildflower just west of the fire station.
