In response to recent negative letters about the president's mental health and churches waking up. For a long time, we Americans have tolerated the sanctimonious liberals holding their chest in utter despair at the mention of church and politics used in the same sentence, while pastors in preferred liberal churches be given a wide berth. It seems even in our area there are a few pastors using their positions lamenting the mental condition and using their position to attack President Trump. Maybe his behavior sometimes is offensive, but so was King David's and I believe God felt he was a man after His own heart, and the president is a great American whom I admire, find acceptable and a lot more reflective of Christ's teachings than many!
I also read in another, that countries have fallen with men who thought they were kings. Well if our country didn't fall with the narcissist that held the position last, we're pretty darn safe.
In my humble opinion he has done exactly what he said he would do, with the exception of the border blocked by the democrats who have proudly stood in opposition at the peril of the Americans the swore an oath to protect.
To use the church and faith as a tool to target the president is against the very separation of church and state, that liberals draw as a sword to cut down the Christian faith.
Jay Broker
Sebring
Reign it in Sherlock! Your alleged president panders to and uses the hoax of religion for his own political gain. You don't have to 'tolerate' anything. You are free to leave and take the elitist fake with you. Religion and government are not a good mix in the first place so one should never be used in connection with the other. I'm sorry you're so offended by the truth but it does carry a liberal bias, like it or not.
