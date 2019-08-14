Faith Lutheran Church held a back-to-school ice cream social on Thursday, Aug. 8. Children of all ages got to play carnival-type games, where everyone was a prize winner, and enjoy some cool and delicious ice cream on a hot summer afternoon.
“This is our first ice cream party,” Pastor Robert Maulella said. “We were having an open house for our pre-school students and decided to invite the community in to enjoy our party. Everyone is welcome to come out and have fun. We are committed to our community and want to share the love of Jesus with everyone. We’re here to serve.”
Some of the games included bean bag in the clown, ring around the pinwheel, fishing for prizes, bucket toss and bowling pin ring toss. There were prizes for all. Adam Matos was playing the pinwheel game, Perceus Glass was trying to get a bean bag inside the clown and Summer Scherer caught a big fish (prize) with her fishing rod.
Smiling volunteers scooped up strawberry, chocolate and vanilla ice cream to kids, moms and grandmas. Toppings included chocolate chunks, peanut butter cups, candy bar pieces, colorful sprinkles, cherries and whipped cream. Everyone was excited to be able to create their very own masterpiece treat.
Cookies with brightly colored frosting and ice cold lemonade were also offered. Maddie Melton-Wallace made her ice cream creation with help from her mom. Ariyah and Abrye Truitt also had fun building their treats.
“We’re so excited about our new LED sign out front,” Pastor Rob said. The large new sign is easily visible from the road at their location at 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. “Be sure to keep checking it, as it will let you know when we have events for the community.”
Some of their upcoming events include a pancake breakfast on Aug. 18th, a pig roast in October and their free Thanksgiving Feast on Thanksgiving Day.
