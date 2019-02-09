Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching “The Bible and Valentine’s Day” on Sunday. Special music by the the choir and soloist Bob Marks.
The church meets on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center.
Information call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The message during the worship service by Pastor John Nelson will be “The Heart of Worship” from Psalm 145:1-21. The Sunday school class led by Les Unruh will be studying the third chapter of Nehemiah.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring. Please see info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory for times of services.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Pastor Stephen Ahrens will preach the message Sunday, continuing in his series “That’s NOT in the Bible 5: ‘God Moves in Mysterious Ways’” from the book of Isaiah. Sunday evening his message will be “Dynamics of Intimacy with God 5: Victory Over the World.”
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in South Sebring. Call 863-655-1524 for more information.
First Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — Rev. Darrell A. Peer will preach “Can We Trust the Gospels?” on Sunday, from Revelation 22:18-19.
A Valentine concert, “Memories That Live Again,” by Michael James Facciani will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 in the church sanctuary. Free admission. A love offering will be accepted. Public welcome. Everyone invited.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave., Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
First Presbyterian Church — A.R.P. Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Juan Carlos Unda’s sermon is titled “Witness for Christ” based on Zephaniah 3:8-9 and Acts 1:6-8. The adult Sunday school lesson is titled “Grow in Godly Truth” based on Titus 2. The choir’s introit will be “Be Still, For the Presence of the Lord” and the anthem, “Beneath the Shadow of Almighty God.”
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. where there are two accessible entrances and handicapped parking. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon this Sunday will be “Keys, Keys, Keys” with Scripture from Matthew 16:13-20. The service will include Heartland Singers and Abby Bernardo singing “You Say...”
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). For information, call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Leave Everything and Follow Jesus.” It is based on Luke 5:1-11. Bible study is James Chapter 5.
The church is at The Morris Chapel at 307 Commerce Ave. For more information, contact 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING – The Sunday morning service will be in reference to the Missions Conference with Rev. Cletus Titus. The evening service will be in regards to the missions groups, hearing from Laura Fouser, Andy and Diane Large, and Diane Marine.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will preach “Seeing the Crowd” using Luke 5:1-11 on Sunday.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane, Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040 or email umc.springlake@gmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr.’s sermon on Sunday will be “Failure Isn’t Final” with biblical reference from Luke 5:1-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.