Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be “What We Leave Behind” from Hebrews 12:1-3. Special music will be Yvonne Schwartz. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will preach “Are You an Apostle?” from Luke 6. Communion will be served. Special music by the choir and soloist Vicki Hall.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles from Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will preach both morning services. A special 6 p.m. presentation with Zach Shelton, with 64 to Grayson in concert. The concert is free, but a love offering will be received.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Juan Carlos Unda’s sermon will be “Be Baptized” from Leviticus 14:8-9 and Matthew 28: 16-20. The choir’s introit will be “Be Still, In the Presence of the Lord” and the anthem “In This Moment of Remembrance.”
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Everyone Likes to Get A’s” from Acts 2:38-47.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Reform or Restore” from Romans 3:19-28. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon will be “A New Year’s Resolution” based on Colossians 3:12-17. Bible study is Book of James Chapter 5.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — The morning service will be from Missionary Rob Ernst, Baptist Mid-Missions, Australia. Evening service will be “The Life of Jesus.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, guest Rev. Patrick Mahan from San Antonio will preach “Epiphany” for the morning service. Bible study resumes at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Bill Baldwin will give the sermon, “Following the Star” from Matthew 2:1-12. Garage sale and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Breakfast and lunch will be available.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane, Sebring. Call 863-655-0040 or email umc.springlake@gmail.com.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — On Saturday, the date of Twelfth Night is at 6 p.m. today. Live music with the Skylarks.
Tickets are $20 and include tapas and a selection of wine and other drinks.
The church is at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
