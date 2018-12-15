Atonement Lutheran Church
SEBRING — The church will have a “Blue Christmas” service at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19 at the church. This service is meaningful for those who find the holidays an especially hard time of year, especially for those who are lonely, depressed, mourning or depressed.
The church is at 1178 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess, to celebrate the Third Sunday of Advent, will preach “Let’s Travel With the Wise Men.” Communion will be served. Special music by the choir and Gale Conte.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles from Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the sermon, “Pursuing Christmas 2: Behold the Lamb,” at both services. Sunday night there will be a “Birthday Party for Jesus.”
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Juan Carlos Unda’s sermon will be “Praying,” using Scripture from 1 Kings 17:17-24, James 5:14-16 and Philippians 4:6-7. Adult Sunday school class will be “Go Forward in Godliness” based on 1 Timothy 3. The choir’s anthem will be “Hear the Angels Singing.” The third Advent candle representing “Joy” will be lit.
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St, in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon “Fear Not” from Luke 2:8-20.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Harvest House Fellowship Church
LORIDA — The church welcomes everyone to their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24 to celebrate our Lord and Savior’s birth with song, reflection and fellowship. Snacks, refreshments and fellowship will follow service.
The church is at 1957 Blessings Ave. in Lorida (old Lorida school house). Call 863-273-5640.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 16, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Home” from John 14:2. The public is invited. Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. will be Christmas candlelight and communion service. The church is located at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Revive Us Lord” from Psalm 85. Bible study is Book of James Chapter 5.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Sebring First United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor David Juliano’s message Sunday is “Advent Part 3: From Obedience to Joy” with Scripture from Matthew 1:18-25.
The church is at 126 S. Pine St., Sebring.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — The morning service will be a children and youth Christmas presentation, “O Christmas Tree.” The evening service will be “Who is Jesus?”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Bill Baldwin will give the sermon, “God is Jealous” from Luke 10:27. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. Refreshments at 7:30 p.m.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane, Sebring. Call 863-655-0040 or email umc.springlake@gmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “God With Us Brings Joy” from Isaiah 12:2-6. Call 863-382-1736.
Sunridge Baptist Church
SEBRING — The Christmas Cantata, “It All Began…,” is compiled by Cindy Finch and narration written by Rev. Tim Finch. The cantata will take place at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
The church is at 3704 Valerie Blvd. in Sebring, across from Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center. Call 863-382-3695.
