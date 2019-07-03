Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will preach “Is That Really In the Bible?” Special music will be part of the service.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, the worship will be a live stream from the annual conference in Greensboro at 10 a.m. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Nelson will bring the message, “God Conquers Death!” from John 20:1-31. The Sunday school class will discuss the topic, “In the Beginning,” with Allen Branch. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Take a Stand for Our Country” from Jude 1:1-4.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “The Almost Followers of Jesus Christ” from Luke 9:57-62. Service to include singing by Richard Swenson. Bible study is suspended until September.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — Missionaries Terence and Ingrid Lustana will speak at the church service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. They will share what God is doing in the Philippines and include their new endeavor in Thailand.
The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-227-0304.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Do Not Be Deceived, God is Not Mocked” from Galatians 6:7. Bible study is Psalms 6.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Jim Scaggs will bring the message, “The Reality of Hell.”
The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Call 863-382-3552.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, the morning sermon will be with Pastor David Altman, “Sermon on the Mount.” The evening sermon will be “The Life of Christ.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach “Whose Table” from 1 Corinthians 11:24. Fellowship with coffee and sweets will follow.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will bring the message, “Servant to Freedom” from Exodus 3:16-4:16.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — The church will serve dinner at 4 p.m. at Highlands Community Church, on New Life Way, the first Monday of every month. July 4, the church will have a barbecue picnic on the lake. Come eat and stay to watch the fireworks.
The church is at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Goodness of God” from Psalm 66:1-9. Sunday school resumes in August. Nursery available for morning service. Call 863-382-1736.
