Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will preach the sermon, “What Is Your Favorite Bible Verse or Character?” Special music will be part of the service.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, the worship will be delivered by guest speaker Steve Faison. The message will be “The Future of Worship” from Revelations 4 and 5.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor John Nelson will bring the message, “Paul’s Prayer for God’s Church” from Ephesians 3:14-21. Overseer Allen Branch will conclude the series, “In the Beginning, The Story of the Bible.” Branch will also teach Sunday school from 1 John 1.
On Sunday, Aug. 4 the church will install a new pastor, Daryl Brezee, at 10:30 a.m.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs will give the sermon, “Advancing in the Midst of Adversity” from 1 John 2:24-29. Ernie Hughes will play and sing a special song. All are welcome.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
Faith Lutheran Church
SEBRING — Faith Lutheran Church will host a free Back-to-School Ice Cream Social from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at the church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
Fellowship Baptist Church
AVON PARK — Dustin Jenkins will be presenting his 2019 Ministry Tour, “Our Country Needs the Cross,” at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 28. The public is invited.
The church is at 1000 Maxwell St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-4256.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday at 6 p.m. is Book Bag Night. A free book bag with school supplies will be given to all children who attend. There will also be hot dogs and cake.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, guest speaker Rev. Cecil Hess will bring the sermon, “A New Look at an Old Story” from Acts 9:1-6.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “The Good Stuff” from 1 Peter 1:14-25. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include singing by Rick Perez. Bible study is suspended until September.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, the sermon title will be “Are You Mature Enough?” from 1 Peter 3:1-8. Bible study is “Can Good and Evil Coexist?”
The church meets at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Jim Scaggs will bring the message, “Are We Called to Win or Called to Serve?”
The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Call 863-382-3552.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, the morning sermon with Pastor David Altman will be “A Heart for Heaven.” The evening sermon with Pastor Altman will be “The Life of Christ.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Sparta Road Baptist Church
SEBRING — An Adult VBS will be held for five consecutive Wednesdays beginning July 31 through Aug. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. The theme is “Into the Wild” and attendees will journey through five encounters in Christ’s Life. The class will meet in the fellowship hall at 5:30 p.m. and bring a sack lunch.
The church is at 4400 Sparta Road.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday is the Old-Fashioned Region Hymn Sing with songs interwoven with scripture by Pastor John Davis. Special guest James May will play the piano. Fellowship with coffee and sweets to follow.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Bill Baldwin will bring the message, “Liberty” from Exodus 14:1-31. The church is collecting monetary donations to assist a class at Fred Wild Elementary School to obtain backpacks for the upcoming school year.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “How and How Long to Pray” from Luke 11:1-13. Sunday school resumes in August. Nursery available for morning service.
Call 863-382-1736.
