Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 in the Tabernacle featuring Rev. Dale Dorothy, camp vice president and camp resident. Special music by Judy Rose. All are welcome. Bible study through Dec. 17 in Luce Lounge. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 24, the sermon will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “Cultivating a Life For God.” Special music by Trio (Barbara Kesselring, Amanda Osborn and Sam Clift) singing “Oh What a Savior.” For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Thanksgiving Sunday will be observed by a special musical celebration of selections presented by vocal and instrumental musicians. The church will cooperate with the Community Thanksgiving Service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on Lakeview Drive. Pastor Cecil Hess will present a meditation titled, “In All Things Give Thanks.” The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 24, Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the message, “Prayer: A Different Thanksgiving.” Les Unruh will lead a Bible study beginning with Romans Chapter 6:5. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 24, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message. There will be special singing. A Thanksgiving dinner carry-in will follow the service. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
Faith Lutheran Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Faith Lutheran Church of Sebring invites you to their 10th Annual Thanksgiving Day Meal from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, at the church, 2740 Lakeview Drive. Meal is free of charge and includes turkey, ham, all the trimmings and musical entertainment. Pickup and delivery available (Sebring area only). Reservations are requested. For information or reservations, call 863-385-7848 or email faithlutheransebring@comcast.net.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 24, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Primetimers and Single Seniors Together “Senior Adult Thanksgiving Banquet” on Thursday, Nov. 21, reservation is a must! Please RSVP with the church before Thursday. Turkey provided, bring a side and dessert. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Christian Church
SEBRING — The ladies of First Christian Church are holding a Santa Cookie and Candy Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church, 510 Poinsettia Ave. All cookies are homemade and will be $6 per pound. Candy sold separately. Come early to get the best choice.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “His Mercy” from Psalm 136. Adult Sunday school lesson will be “The End of the Beginning” from Genesis 50. The choir’s introit will be “Be Still, For the Presence of the Lord.” The anthem will be “Come, Ye Thankful People, Come.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 24, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “A Life of Worship” from Psalm 100:4. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 24, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “The Prayer of Sorrow” from Luke 22:39-46. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include Allen Warchak singing. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
Highlands Community Church
SEBRING — Highlands Community Church will serve a Free Thanksgiving Dinner for anyone who needs a place to go for Thanksgiving from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, at the church, 3005 New Live Way in Sebring.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 24, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Be Still and Know That I Am God” from Psalm 46. Bible Study will be Psalm 17. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Sebring Christian Church
SEBRING — A special Thanksgiving service and praise service at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The church is at 4514 Hammock Road. Call 863-382-6676 or visit SebringChristianChurch.com.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 24, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “Thanksgiving” from Psalm 100. Fellowship with coffee and sweets to follow service. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — A free Thanksgiving meal will be held at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 at Spring Lake United Methodist Church. Reservations may be made by calling the church and leaving a message with a number of adults and number of children attending. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — The annual Sebring area community Thanksgiving service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, in St. Agnes Episcopal Church. This year’s theme is “Praying and Giving Thanks at All Times.” There will be inspirational readings, music by the Wings of Faith Choir and Highlands Community Chorus, prayer and a couple of national songs, as we spend an hour together in worship and prayer. Worshipers are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item, which will be distributed to the needy of our area. A freewill offering will be received for the purpose of the ministerial relief fund. This event is sponsored by the Sebring Ministerial Association. All are welcome! The church is at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 24, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Why Christ is King?” from Luke 23:33-43. Nursery available for morning service. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. the church will hold a Spaghetti Dinner. The price is $8 for adults and children under 12 are free. Walk-ins and carry out tickets available at the door. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.
