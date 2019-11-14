AVON PARK — The Church Service Center will be relocating soon after a couple of years in a temporary setup due to Hurricane Irma.
The 2017 storm damaged the Butler Building, also known as The Station, making the structure unsafe for habitation and forcing the Church Service Center to operate its food bank and clothing for the needy efforts from a metal shed behind the Butler Building.
Jahna Concrete recently vacated the city-owned property at 120 S. Railroad Ave., which the Church Service Center is renting for a token fee.
Church Service Center Director John Jeffo said Wednesday it will be awhile before they will relocate into the former Jahna Concrete office.
“It will probably be the first of December before we can get in there,” he said. “They were there 60 years so it required a lot of work.”
Workers have been doing some renovation and painting at the office recently.
The Church Service Center is paying for the work, which is costing about $2,000 plus and additional $9,000 for a portable building to be installed near the office for food storage.
With the help of USDA food donations and donations from 18 churches, the center assisted 5,000 families last year.
In March, former city manager David Flowers spoke briefly with the City Council about repairing/renovating The Station with insurance money to create a firefighters museum. Decades ago, the structure housed the city’s fire department.
At the time, Flowers said, the skateboard park across the street would probably have to become a parking lot for the facility.
As Flowers attended to other matters including the city’s budget in the ensuing months, there was no further discussion on the plans for the two-story building.
Flowers departed from city employment on Sept. 30 and there is a search for a new city manager, so the fate of the Bulter Building/Station will be an issue for the next city manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.