I applaud the heads of the Christian churches, both in our community and across our lands, who are finally “waking up” to the kind of person our president really is and having the clarity to speak out about it regardless of their political following to their congregations and communities.
Larger countries than us from the past have fallen and no longer exist from the likes of such men who think themselves kings with absolute power over whatever they so choose.
From the ‘60s till today, he has never wavered in the absolute monstrosity of a person he is and has been in so many evil forms of treachery and lawlessness.
Leadership comes in many forms and if the best of us leaders do not speak up to the immoral, elitist, self-centered and self-serving persons who have been put into positions of power and have absolute misuse of such powers, then we are not a part of the solution. If we are also an equal part of the problem that he has purposely created and has planned to create to return hate and separation and violence to a land that has worked so hard over the past 100 years to get past such drudgery and destruction of everyday human beings who never the less are pursuing American dreams.
Gingerlee Dread
Sebring
But Obama, who was far worse in every way, was your "lord and savior", right
I am not religious but I completely support your position. Mr. Trump has been a plague for many for decades and now holds the nuclear codes. That is indeed concerning. He is an abhorrent example of how sometimes Evolution goes badly.
