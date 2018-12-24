One of the things we do at my house just before Christmas is watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” My daughter prefers the Jim Carrey version; I prefer the cartoon Grinch. I guess it’s a generational thing.
As we sat down Saturday evening and started watching it, for some reason I began to pay closer attention to CindyLou and I realized she really is my favorite character in the movie, or at least the one I relate to the most.
CindyLou sees the good in everyone, even the rotten old Grinch who likes to bring havoc to all in arm’s reach.
The song she sings early in the movie is one I can also relate to. She asks what has happened to Christmas: “Where is the laughter … why can’t I hear music play?”
I love the memories I have of the children running around the house, giggling at every little thing. I’ve been fortunate in that my daughter still loves the holiday as much as she did as a young child. Now that she’s an adult she enjoys putting smiles on the faces of her loved ones instead of just getting all of the presents.
As we get older, we follow more of CindyLou’s song, our world’s changing, we’re rearranging, leaving us to wonder if Christmas changes too.
Just like CindyLou does in the movie, my children have learned that giving gifts is more exciting and meaningful that getting gifts. We like to buy and do for others, many times filling shoeboxes for children or buying gifts to donate to toy drives.
One year before Christmas, we had four generations in my kitchen making cookies and candy. The goodies weren’t just for us, but they were also for those at church who were spending Christmas alone. It was very memorable to have my mom, my daughter and my nephew’s daughter in the kitchen with me to make that year’s goodies, and those we gifted with the goodies were also very happy.
This year our project was a new yard decoration … a Grinch that is stealing the lights off the house. We got him up Saturday night, not completely finished, but close enough that we put him out. Needless to say, it put a huge smile on my daughter’s face.
She loves the Grinch. As for me, I prefer CindyLou. Her outlook, her giggles and her belief in the good of people brings Christmas to my heart.
“Oh, I feel you Christmas, I know I’ve found you, You never fade away. The joy of Christmas, stays here inside us, fills each and every heart with love.”
Merry Christmas, everyone. Fill you hearts with love.
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Email her at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com.
