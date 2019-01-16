This week marks the sixth anniversary of the death of one of my best friends. He was killed in a car accident on U.S. 27 in Avon Park. It was at Lake Damon Drive and U.S. 27; January 2013.
My friend was my age, almost exactly, as he was only nine days older than me. We had so much in common. We both lived in New York State at a young age. We had both moved around a few times as children. We both lived in California, me as a child and into adulthood, him in his 20s and 30s. We both loved history and would talk about books we had both read and loved. We talked about movies a lot, and we both loved the television series “The X-Files.” We re-watched the series together, never finishing it. His box set of the series is now in my home, a gift from his family to mine.
The circumstances of the car accident that took his life brought about a civil trial, which I sat through. I was also present during jury selection where I could hear potential jurors talking amongst themselves about how they did not wish to participate in the trial and just wanted to go home or back to work.
I listened to testimony about the condition of the road and its surrounding road work where the accident that killed my friend occurred — from expert witnesses to local residents. At question was whether or not a retaining wall built due to roadwork underway at the intersection limited my friend’s line of sight to oncoming traffic, and whether or not the contractor was responsible in any way for the cause of the accident. Ultimately, the jury reached a verdict in little time and decided the defendant bore no responsibility.
Last year, Highlands News-Sun recorded 17 traffic fatalities in Highlands County. Over the years, many have raised and re-raised the question of why the county does not have a traffic unit. Many people question the complacency others seem to have about safety on the roads. I have heard it said that people don’t care until it affects them.
I tend to agree with that statement. Would a local traffic unit help? Maybe. Is it warranted? I can’t really answer that. Do I want to see one formed? I would like to see more effort put into patrolling the roads and traffic enforcement. I would like to see the Florida Highway Patrol receive more funding from the state and for the agency to put more patrol cars in our district. I don’t like reading accident reports and talking to reporters after they have returned from an accident scene or when I am told that FHP as yet to arrive at the scene and sometimes won’t for an hour or more.
According to the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles, 395,785 traffic accidents occurred in Florida in 2016 — 1,081 crashes per day. 2016 saw 3,176 fatalities in 2,935 fatal accidents. Annual crash data from 2014 to 2016 show the number of car accidents is increasing every year and the number of fatalities from Florida car crashes has increased every year from 2014 to 2016.
I know people care about safety on the road. I read concern from citizens on social media every time an accident post is shared. A hope of mine for 2019 is that more people are proactive in calling on officials to look at road safety and listen to the concerns of citizens who believe our stretch of U.S. 27 isn’t safe enough.
Call your local representatives. Urge them to fund FHP and local law enforcement better. Rep. Cary Pigman can be contacted at 863-386-6000. State Sen. Ben Albritton can be contacted at 863-534-0073. Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman can be contacted at 863-402-7213 and the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners can be contacted at 863-402-6500.
Karen Clogston is managing editor of the Highlands News-Sun. Contact her at karen.clogston@highlandsnewssun.com
