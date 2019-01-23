The money ($5 billion) requested by the president is a small fraction of what is spent by local, state and federal governments.
In 2017, the Pew Institute reported there were 11.3 million undocumented immigrants in the United States. The Heritage Foundation in 2013 pegged the annual cost (minus what taxes they paid) at $53 billion. Per Fact Check.org since 2013 til 2018 there were an average of 250,000 illegal entries into the U.S.
In 2016 $69 billion was sent back to the countries of undocumented immigrants. If spent in the U.S., what would that money have done for the U.S. economy?
My final comments: It is still a crime to enter the U.S. illegally. The first responsibility of the Congress and the president is to protect the citizens of the U.S.
In 2018, the DOJ reported for 2017 and the first quarter of 2018 that 26 percent of those in jail in the U.S. were illegal aliens.
I am a grandchild of legal immigrants that followed the law to come to America.
John Larsen
Sebring
