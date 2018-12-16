If you’re a homeowner, brace yourself.
Home insurance is about to increase — perhaps significantly. And it’s not just because of what Hurricane Michael did to Florida’s Panhandle.
For starters, Citizens Insurance was to vote Wednesday on raising its rates as much as 8.1 percent. The state-owned company of last resort had already looked at a 7.9 percent increase when its Board of Governors met six months ago. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis asked the board to delay that decision until now. Now, means 7.9 percent may not be enough to cover losses.
There aren’t as many Citizens customers in Southwest Florida, particularly Charlotte and Sarasota counties, as there were right after Hurricane Charley. So that increase — which would be about $43 higher for the average single family home — may not hit policyholders so much here.
But, that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear.
Jim Nolan, of Nolan Family Insurance, sees the big picture when it comes to rates. And, the big picture isn’t very rosy.
He is expecting hikes for most all customers in the near future based on the global market and the impact of re-insurance companies’ losses.
Actually there are two factors that are mostly impacting rates. One is the insurance companies that insure insurance companies. That’s right. In case you weren’t aware, there are mega-companies, mostly based in places like London and the Bahamas, that insure companies you know against major losses.
Those companies — Berkshire Hathaway is one you have heard of — will insure your home insurer for $60 million or so with a $5 million deductible. Some smaller, and we use that term only because in contrast to the re-insuring companies they are smaller, companies may carry more than a couple of insurance policies against catastrophic occurrences such as Hurricane Michael.
Those companies are global and that means the fires in California and maybe even typhoons in Asia will impact their losses — and rates.
There is another practice that is greatly affecting insurance, in Florida especially, Nolan said. Those are nonweather water losses.
An example of nonweather water loss might be your hot water tank exploding or the ice maker in your refrigerator leaking. Normally, that may not be a big expense.
But, opportunistic companies and lawyers in Florida have found a way to make a lot of money for themselves and the policyholders when these mishaps occur.
They will ask the homeowner to assign them the right to negotiate with the insurance company. They then insist and hold out, with an attorney’s help, to increase the scope of repairs needed. Nolan gave an example of a leaky ice maker that damages a portion of the kitchen. The assigned company would demand an entire kitchen remodel, at $15,00 to $20,000, instead of a $3,000 repair job that could fix the problem.
“There is an ad running now that a Naples roofer asks people to let him inspect their tile roof,” Nolan said. “The ad says ‘Just because you don’t see a leak does not mean there isn’t a problem. We can get you a new roof for the cost of your deductible.’”
Nolan said those types of claims are hammering insurance companies.
We wrote about this problem a year ago and asked the Legislature to do something about it. But, when a good portion of the lawmakers make a living in a law firm, there is no urgency to fix it.
Again, we’ll call on legislators to address this issue when they meet in Tallahassee in January. They can’t stop hurricanes or fires, but this is one step they can take to help keep insurance premiums reasonable.
Meanwhile, if you own a home and carry insurance, brace yourself when your policy rolls over.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.
