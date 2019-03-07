The right to vote should not have been given to the millions who were given amnesty under President Reagan. Most of those who received citizenship and the amnesty did not fulfill their oath to obey our Constitution and our laws based on Judeo Christian laws, based on the Bible.
They did not assimilate or try to learn our language. Future immigrants should be put on probation of 10 years before given the right to vote in the American Electoral Process. Those that do not assimilate in the 10-year probation period should be deported.
Our Constitution and our laws are under attack every day. The movement of millions of people from all over the world with different political views, if allowed the vote, could legally overthrow our Constitution and our laws.
For example: The “left” Democratic Party are promoting Socialism and Communism in the news media controlled by the elites and foreign governments, i.e. world governments are violating the sovereignty of all nations. Any political party or person who promotes socialism or communism should no longer be allowed to participate in our electoral process.
This is critical to preserve our constitution and our laws. It is also critical to demand a 10-year probation on all new immigrants and not being able to vote for 10 years. Protect our Constitution and our laws that protect our freedom.
Billie Jewett
Sebring
