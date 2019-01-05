SEBRING — As of Dec. 28, the USDA Farm Service Agency suspended operations for growers in the Highlands County area.
“When [President] Trump shut the government down, they went,” said Ray Royce, executive director of Highlands County Citrus Growers Association.
When the U.S. Department of Agriculture will start up the aid agency again depends on how soon the federal government shutdown ends, Royce said.
Many growers had already got through the two-part process of applying for federal and state assistance, Royce said. State funding would not be affected directly by the shutdown, but that application depends on information from the federal Wildfire Hurricane Indemnification Program applications.
Aid has been a long time coming, already.
It took until April last year for the USDA to announce it would start implementing a federal aid program to help the state’s growers and other farmers hurt in the 2017 hurricanes and wildfires. Royce said it combined aid efforts for hurricane-hit areas of Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico, as well as wildfire-hit areas of California and other disaster-hit states.
The program would provide up to $2.36 billion in disaster payments from the federal government and also had a $340 million block grant available to help Florida citrus farmers recover from Hurricane Irma.
The money would help growers pay to plant new trees, rehabilitate groves, replace damaged irrigation and other equipment, and make up for losses in the 2018-2020 growing seasons.
Irma dropped trees and fruit all over Southwest Florida and ruined the first good crop growers expected to have in years. Statewide damage was 421,000 acres of citrus fruit and trees — $760 million worth — according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
It was the worst year for Florida oranges since 1945, according to the USDA, based on a predicted 2017-18 harvest of 46 million 90-pound boxes.
Orange production had shrunk by nearly 35 percent from the previous season. Grapefruit production dropped by 50 percent.
Royce said late last year that growers were looking to the 2018-19 season. He said most of the harvest comes off the trees in late-November, around Thanksgiving, with a second picking from early March through the end of May, or the first week of June.
By June this year, Royce said, growers should know if the harvest has improved.
In the meantime, growers have had to restore groves or take losses without federal aid.
Royce said a lot of people got through the application process, but still have not received final approval of payment.
If they haven’t transmitted the data already for the state block grant, Royce said, state officials can’t access it.
“I don’t know how many local growers are affected,” Royce said Thursday: Quite a few had received WHIP payments, but plenty had not.
Right now, the delay would not have been felt, Royce said. It would have slowed down during the holidays anyway.
“If it stretches into next week, that’s when it gets to be a problem,” Royce said.
This week, the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives put forth legislation to reopen the government and fund the Department of Homeland Security, without a border wall.
As reported in The Washington Post, the House’s two pieces of legislation included a package of six spending bills, negotiated on a bipartisan basis in the Senate, that would reopen nearly all federal agencies that were closed Dec. 22, 2018.
The second bill was a stopgap spending measure, covering the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 8.
The six-bill package passed the House 241-190 Thursday night, The Post reports, while the Homeland Security bill passed 239-192.
A handful of Republicans reportedly broke ranks and voted with Democrats.
If Senate Republicans agree with the bills and pass similar legislation, The Post reports, government operations would reopen while setting aside debate over the border wall.
However, President Donald Trump has promised to veto any government funding without a border wall, and party leaders have refused the offer.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has reportedly said the bills were “exactly, word for word,” what Senate Republicans would have passed. She argues Congress can pass the bills, whether or not Trump will sign.
Meanwhile, The Post reports, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said the Senate will not take up a proposal with no real chance of passing the chamber and getting Trump’s signature.
“Let’s not waste the time,” McConnell said.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) was reported Thursday as saying the stalemate could continue for “months and months.”
As of this story, the shutdown has lasted 15 days with no signs of compromise or negotiation.
Next week will mark the first paycheck federal workers will miss, with multiple national parks and museums now closed.
The impact is expected to get more severe as weeks drag on, The Post states, with no payments from the food stamp program to millions of Americans who depend on it and the Internal Revenue Service unable to process refunds, with which millions more balance their household budgets.
