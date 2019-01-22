SEBRING — Citrus growers have a couple of chances this week to meet with Block Grant Administrator Elias Mathes about their block grant claims.
If they haven’t set an appointment yet, they will need to arrange an appointment at the Florida Citrus Mutual office in Bartow on Wednesday. All the available slots for Thursday at the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association in Sebring are already filled.
Florida Citrus Mutual is trying to facilitate bringing in more block grant staff to facilitate Wildfires and Hurricanes Indemnity Program (WHIP) and other assistance grants, outside of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency office in Okeechobee, said Ray Royce, executive director for HCCGA.
When growers first received the notice last Thursday that Mathes would visit, only three midday slots were still available in Sebring. As of Friday, Royce said, there were still slots available in Bartow, but all his slots were full.
He estimated 15-20 people were signed up. Florida Citrus Mutual had appointments set every 30 minutes, but Royce figured most would take only 20.
“To the Mutual’s credit, they’re trying to get the folks from the Florida Division of Emergency Management heading up the block program (to meet) with growers to help growers get applications processed in as timely a manner as possible,” Royce said.
“A lot of this will just be an informational thing,” Royce said, to let people know where their application is in the process.
Growers still needing a meeting with Mathes can contact Melanie Burns at the Florida Citrus Mutual at melanieb@flcitrusmutual.com or 863-682-1116.
Wednesday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Florida Citrus Mutual at 400 County Road 700 in Bartow.
Thursday’s hours in Sebring are also 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In a press release, the Citrus Mutual announced that this is a pilot program{/span} with the hope of having more one-on-one meetings between state officials and growers in the near future.
“They hope, if there is a demand for it, this may get this person to come down as much as needed,” Royce said.
