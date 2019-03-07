Delicious and nutritious citrus fruits are available year round. You may not be aware, however, of the many ways in which those fruits can be enjoyed. The juice, flesh, and peel (zest), are all flavor and nutritional stars that can enhance almost any dish. The citrus family includes: oranges, lemons, limes, kumquats, grapefruit, clementines, mandarins, pomelos, and their hybrids.
Citrus fruits offer high levels of vitamin C, as well as potassium, folate, calcium, some of the B vitamins, powerful antioxidants, fiber, and more. When having one of the sweet fruits, it is best to consume the juice and the flesh at the same time rather than the juice alone. A glass of orange juice, for example, is extracted from two or more oranges. It therefore contains an extremely high level of fructose (fruit sugar). In the absence of the pulp and fiber to slow down digestion, the sugar-laden juice is then instantaneously absorbed by the body, which results in a rapid and detrimental spike in blood glucose.
Citrus zest is the exterior, oily, colored, and fragrant peel (or rind), called for in a wide range of recipes. It adds fabulously delicious flavor to grain dishes, salad dressings, pastry, fruit salads, and seafood. Always zest first, before using the rest of the fruit. Attempting to zest after the fruit has been cut in half will require gymnastics dexterity on your part. Wash and dry the fruit before zesting. To zest, use a hand-held fine grater or the fine-holed panel of a box grater. Rub the fruit in one direction against the small sharp blades just a few times. Turn the fruit often to a fresh grating spot as you go, so you harvest only the zest and not the pith, the white bitter layer underneath the skin. Pre-zested citrus peel is useless.
Instead of enlisting a (time-robbing) “machine” to extract juice for a recipe, simply use an old-fashioned hand juicer. It’ll even catch and separate the seeds from the juice for you. When finished using, promptly rinse the juicer – easy and quick. Another option is to reconstitute frozen juice concentrate only in the amount of juice you need, as follows: for 1 cup orange juice, mix 2 tablespoons frozen orange concentrate with 1 cup water; for 1/3 cup juice, mix 2 teaspoons frozen concentrate with 1/3 cup water, etc. Keep the remainder in a sealed bag in your freezer. Expand your eating-for-health repertoire; use citrus fruit in new, exciting, and delicious ways.
FRESH TOMATO SALSA
Yield: about 4- 5 cups
3 large tomatoes, finely chopped
1 small green bell pepper, finely chopped
8 green onions, thinly sliced
3 cloves garlic, finely grated
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves
Hot sauce to taste, or 1 – 2 jalapeno peppers, finely chopped
2 – 3 tablespoons lime juice
½ teaspoon salt
NOTE: To chop the jalapeno (if using), wear latex gloves. Chop jalapeno last! Mix together all ingredients and refrigerate in an airtight container for 1 – 2 hours before serving.
BEAN-VEGGIE FEAST
2 servings
¾ cup cooked chickpea (garbanzo) beans, or black eyed peas, drained
4 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves
1/2 green bell pepper, finely chopped
3 green onions, sliced
1/2 cup small chunks avocado
3 large Romaine lettuce leaves, shredded
DRESSING:
1 clove garlic, finely grated
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
3 tablespoons lemon juice
In a large bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients. Add all other ingredients and mix well.
RICE AND ORANGE YUM!
2 servings
¾ cup uncooked brown rice
2 tablespoons olive oil (not extra virgin)
1 yellow onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
¼ cup orange juice
1 tablespoon dried tarragon
Salt and pepper to taste
1 orange peeled, sectioned
Cook rice in 1-1/2 cups water until all the water has been absorbed, about 45 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, cover, reduce heat to low, and cook slowly about 12 minutes until onion is translucent, stirring occasionally. Mix in orange zest, juice, tarragon, salt, and pepper. Cook 3 more minutes. Now cut each of the orange sections in half, discard seeds. Set aside. When rice is done add onion mixture. Mix well. Gently stir in orange pieces. Serve warm or cold.
Judy E. Buss is a nutritional cooking instructor, blogger for the American Holistic Health Association, and speaker.
