LAKE WALES — Citrus World, Inc. hosted its 86th Annual Stockholders Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Chairman Frank M. Hunt III opened the meeting, sharing with the cooperative members the rebound that the Florida citrus crop has made with the forecasted orange crop for 2019-2020. Hunt commented that decreased consumer demand is a challenge for the industry and that the industry must agree upon a path forward to stem this issue.
Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robert M. Behr highlighted the work the cooperative is doing to position itself for success in the face of industry challenges. Behr presented the importance of the cooperative’s member and non-member business to help sustain competitive fruit returns. Behr emphasized the need for value-added, new-product development to create more demand for member fruit that will pave the way for the cooperative to grow well beyond current levels.
Chip Hendry, chief financial officer at Citrus World, stated that the cooperative’s financial position is strong with high fruit returns and member equity. The top two pools for early and midseason oranges paid a combined $2.32 per pound and the same combined pools for Valencias paid $2.58 per pound. Grapefruit will return an average of $3.17 per pound.
Hendry shared that total fruit processed at the Lake Wales facility for the 18/19 season represented a 61% increase over the prior year and an improvement in fruit quality.
Chief Marketing Officer Chris Groom reviewed the sales performance over the past year and outlined an increase in marketing support of the Florida’s Natural Brand. Groom emphasized that growth in non-member business as an opportunity for the cooperative in areas like food service, retail and international segments.
Keynote speaker for the meeting was Michael Sparks, executive VP and CEO of the Florida Citrus Mutual. Sparks focused on the industry’s challenges and opportunities and the role that Florida Citrus Mutual plays to improve the well-being of the Florida citrus grower. Sparks highlighted the efforts made by Florida’s citrus growers in an industry that supports 50,000 jobs and an annual economic impact of over $7.2 billion.
Citrus World, Inc. stockholders elected the board of directors for the upcoming year. Following the meeting, the board elected the officers for the upcoming year. Frank M. Hunt, III was elected president and chairman. Lindsay Raley was voted vice chairman and first vice president; Dr. Robert M. Behr, chief executive officer; William J. Hendry, chief financial officer, treasurer and secretary; Christopher W. Groom, chief marketing officer; L. Davis Crumbly, vice president of agricultural services; Carson Weeks, vice president of planning; M. Scott Smith, vice president of operations; James M. Paulson, vice president of information technology; Susan K Langley, vice president of human resources and Sean Frielich, vice president of technical services.
Florida’s Natural cooperative members include Ben Hill Griffin, Inc., Citrus Marketing Services, Dundee CGA, Haines City CGA, Hunt Bros. Cooperative, Lake Placid Citrus Cooperative, Lake Wales CGA, Lykes Bros. Inc., Orange Growers Marketing Association, Peace River Packing Company, Southern Gardens Grove Corporation, Umatilla CGA, Waverly Growers Cooperative and Winter Haven CGA.
