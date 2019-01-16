AVON PARK — City Council members voted unanimously Monday to support Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities at $2,000, a lower amount than requested.
Arnold Davis of the non-profit, Avon Park Community Awareness, had requested approximately $2,600 for the events next Monday, for such items as a bounce house, live entertainment, a preacher to speak and T-shirts for event staff. Council members said he should have had sponsors or better rates for such things.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland asked whether or not the event would have its own insurance or be covered under city insurance.
“It’s up to you,” City Attorney Gerald Buhr said of insurance. “You can waive that.”
In the past, the event was supported with funds from the Southside Community Redevelopment Agency, but Sutherland said it was not eligible for CRA funds because it’s not connected to redevelopment.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray asked whether the event would be community-run with city support or city-run with community volunteers. She was told it’s currently a community-run event, but organizers could have it either way.
Adrian Diaz of Heartland Lions youth football team said they could add the event on their insurance policy, as a 501©(3) non-profit.
Sutherland also asked why the pastor slated to speak would not donate his time.
Councilman Jim Barnard said he didn’t understand why the council should pay for any of the requested charges. Felecia Dozier suggested that event coordinators could get sponsors short-notice for low-cost items like face painting and look at a reduced budget.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock asked why the city was paying any money to help. Mayor Garrett Anderson said it had for five years, and the council had talked about making changes to the arrangement, but have made no changes in all that time.
Sutherland asked how much Davis and others had put into the event themselves. He said they would spend $1,000 on food they will cook and serve for free, and had given in-kind hours, but he didn’t know exactly how much.
Gray suggested the community donations and volunteer time would equal $2,500.
Sutherland said the city has “a box of shirts and Walkie-Talkies” that have been used by organizers of other events.
“I know it’s difficult to get sponsors,” said Anna Marie Feeney, a local resident who has organized the annual Vet Jam and Candy Cane Lane Christmas tree display.
She offered, after this event, her services as an event planner to Davis and others to help procure sponsors ahead of time for next year.
Gray, looking at the request form, asked if there was now a new form for events.
“I don’t have a problem with it,” Gray said, but noted it looked different.
Flowers said the form was there before he started, meaning it’s at least a week old.
Danielle Phillips, currently serving as city clerk at meetings, said the city has used the form now for the last year.
Davis invited council members to attend the parade, which lines up at 11:30 a.m. Monday on South Delaney Avenue.
“Just come. Show your face,” Davis implored.
“I came late last year,” Barnard said. “The food was gone, so I will come earlier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.