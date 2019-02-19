SEBRING — The City of Sebring and the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency are working together to remove blighted buildings from the downtown area.
Three downtown buildings are scheduled to be demolished within the next month, if the City Council approves, Lee Tolar, building and zoning code officer, said.
The decision to demolish 861 Lemon Ave. and 1130 Edgemoor Ave. is on the City Council’s consent agenda today, and 438 Rose Ave. is on the consent agenda for March 5.
“We’ve had issues on Rose with people going in the property,” Tolar said. “Demolishing these properties will help with blight and vagrancy. All three properties are trashed. The areas will be totally cleaned, except for the big trees.
“The lots will be nice and level, flat and cleaned,” Tolar said. “The one on Lemon [Avenue] was burned bad. The trusses fell in. It’s pretty much just a block wall left.”
The CRA is contributing $3,550 for the demolition of 438 Rose Ave. A fire ravaged this house on Dec. 23, 2018, and the property has been abandoned.
“The property [on 438 Rose Ave.] has been deemed a threat to human life and health,” Tolar said in a letter to the CRA asking for the CRA board to contribute funds for the demolition. The CRA agreed to provide the funds as a way to remove blight from the downtown area.
“If the CRA has funds for demolition and blight in their budget, then I go before them and ask for funds,” Tolar said. “We are trying to get neighborhoods back into shape, slowly but surely.”
“We are helping out the city by assisting with funding to remove blighted buildings,” Sebring CRA Executive Director Kristie Vasquez. “To keep with the mission of the CRA, we take action on blighted buildings. We want to keep up the aesthetics in the district. We want the district to be inviting, and its’ obviously not when buildings are blighted.”
“The CRA is not helping with the funds for the demolition of 861 Lemon Ave.,” Tolar said. “However, the CRA paid for the entire demolition on 519 E. Center in December of 2018. That demolition cost $6,450.
“The condemned structure at 1130 Edgemoor Ave. is not in the CRA District, so the CRA will not help with that one,” he said.
The CRA’s remaining funds for demolition were used on 418 Rose Ave., Tolar said.
“Part of the CRA’s mission is to eliminate blighted buildings in the district,” David Leidel, chair of the CRA, said. “We support the City by providing funding to demo buildings that have been condemned. A lien is placed on the property until the CRA has been repaid for the cost of the demolition. We budget for the demolitions every year.”
“Dilapidated vacant buildings and structures are extreme blights to the communities they are in and definitely encourage a place for criminals, vagrants, and squatters to congregate in,” Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said.
“In removing these types of structures we essentially rid the community of the blight and criminal element who may have moved in,” Hart said. “In regards to crimes occurring at these specified locations [438 Rose Avenue, 861 Lemon Ave. and 1130 Edgemoor Ave], I can say that we have had past criminal cases at all of them.”
(2) comments
This is just another form of gentrification. Instead of condemning these buildings, auction them to restoration specialist so that the historical preservation remains intact. Criminal activity is a scapegoat for the City to generate income instead of preserving history and architectural integrity. These houses are built considerably better than the ones today and have most of the lumber that has been eliminated due to gentrification. Very disappointing.
That’s it, very nice work:
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.