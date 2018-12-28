SEBRING — The City of Sebring will be closed on Monday for New Year’s Eve, because the city normally follows the county holiday schedule. Highlands County is observing New Year’s Eve as a holiday, and the City of Sebring is following the county’s lead.
City offices will be closed, except for first responders, police and firefighters, Assistant City Administrator Bob Hoffman said.
However, garbage will be collected on Monday for people in Sebring’s city limits. However, Tuesday’s collection will be moved to Wednesday.
As the Highlands News-Sun reported Dec. 25, the city of Avon Park and Town of Lake Placid will also be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Garbage collection in the city of Avon Park will be unchanged Jan. 1. The town of Lake Placid will have its commercial garbage pickup on Dec. 31, but garbage trucks will not run Jan. 1. Instead the Tuesday collection of commercial and residential garbage will be picked up Jan. 2.
