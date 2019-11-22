SEBRING — The city of Sebring has sided with the Board of County Commission and wants to end the hydrology study on Lake Jackson.
City council members voted Tuesday night to end the five-year study, a 75%/25% cost-share agreement with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD), which hasn’t yet begun drilling monitoring wells around the lake.
The SWFWMD, a.k.a. “Swiftmud,” would pay $315,000 of the $420,000 estimated project cost, under the agreement, leaving the county and city to split the remaining $105,000.
So far, $28,218 has been spent on the study, which is roughly $14,000 each.
The city has paid $4,307.05 of its portion, said City Clerk Kathy Haley. City council members want to know if Swiftmud will pay the remaining $9,800 of that obligation and cancel the agreement for further work.
If Swiftmud won’t pay, Haley said, the city will pay the $9,800.
County commissioners have talked about doing away with the study, which was started when local officials wanted to know why Lake Jackson seems to drop in level quicker than surrounding lakes.
Lake Jackson was so low in 2012 that people could walk across it in some spots.
It had already risen considerably when the county and city collaborated with Swiftmud on the study. The lake has since maintained high levels thanks to a wet 2017 summer, including Hurricane Irma.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg told county commissioners on Nov. 5 that the project, even five years later, still doesn’t have enough funds to get started.
Natural Resources Manager Dawn Ritter reported to commissioners that same day that the county may have to rebid the cost to drill 10 wells around the lake.
Bids came in at $99,000, she said.
Road & Bridge Director Kyle Green, assisting Ritter, said Swiftmud has 25-30 years of data on lake levels and rainfall. Ritter said Highlands County lakes are very rain-dependent.
Commissioner Ron Handley agreed, since most are relatively shallow, but didn’t see the need to study the matter further, noting that Swiftmud officials said Lake Jackson doesn’t have a major “leak” into the soil.
“All lakes leak,” Handley pointed out.
Commissioner Don Elwell said the study was to find out why Lake Jackson would not come up as quickly as other lakes after rain and would drop faster than other lakes without it.
Even if it is leaking more than others, Elwell noted, fixing it would not be easy or cheap.
