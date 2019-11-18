SEBRING — Sebring City Council will have an opportunity at 6 p.m. Tuesday to talk about what to do with two buildings and a lake.
Based on community and social media discussions, the council will likely see the most community input regarding the future of the “Stepping Stones” Girl Scout House, recently vacated by the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Inc.
The log cabin, built by New Deal Works Progress Administration workers in 1939, after the community raised $5,344 to pay for it, has served as a Girl Scout House and community center almost all the time it has sat at the corner of South Commerce Avenue and Eucalyptus Street.
After it became city property, the city leased the property in May 1965 to the Heart of Florida Girl Scout Council for 99 years.
In December 1966, the city leased the remaining portion of the lot to the Highlands County Government, concurrent with the Girl Scout lease.
The current Girl Scout council had the building evaluated this year and found rot in load-bearing structures and rodent activity.
Since then, no Girl Scout functions have been held there.
With repair costs estimated at $40,000, the Girl Scout council decided to vacate the property.
With the lease vacated , the city must decide whether to repair and refurbish the structure, preserving it for community use as a local historic landmark, or have it removed — either by crane and trailer or by bulldozer — to make the property available.
Members of the county commission have asked how much more parking the land could provide for the Government Center, adjacent to the scout house.
Mary Anne Servian, CEO, said the regional council, has told the Highlands News-Sun she agrees with the feelings of local preservationists, most of them former Girl Scouts. While her organization can’t afford to repair the building, Servian said it would be “bad optics” for a local government to tear down a historic landmark.
Tuesday’s agenda contains some budget rearranging and bill payments.
It also includes an update on the Lake Jackson hydrology study partnership with the Board of County Commission and the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
County commissioners have talked about doing away with the study, now in its fifth year. Total project cost of $420,000 is being paid with $315,000 from SWFWMD, a.k.a. “Swiftmud,” $53,000 from the county and $52,000 from the city.
If the county cancels the study, on the premise that current high lake levels render it unnecessary and that it will cost more than estimated, the city and county would have to pay $28,218 for research conducted so far.
The city has already reimbursed $4,307.05 to Swiftmud, the agenda states.
Finally, the city will discuss the idea of leasing the Women’s Club building on the west side of the lake to the Boys & Girls Club.
In its May 7 meeting, the by a vote of 4-1, the Sebring City Council voted in favor of buying the Woman’s Club building for $165,000.
Councilman Charlie Lowrance, the dissenting vote, argued against paying for something he said the city donated to the Woman’s Club 40 years ago: The land where the building sits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.