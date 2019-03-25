It should be insulting to all veterans that this infantile, narcissistic, egomaniac we have for a president continues to ridicule and slander men and women who actually did serve in the military. He has a lot of gall to continue to bash John McCain and others.
I have faith that those who idolize this thin-skinned man-child who rode daddy's money/influence to a bogus draft deferment will be "outraged" at this.
I'm a Vietnam vet and I saw guys with more physical issues than "bone spurs" repeatedly run through the draft center in St. Louis to "reassess" their exemption. One friend was totally deaf in one ear from childhood illness. He was subjected to six separate screenings, the last two used screaming and an air horn on his bad right ear.
Even all those years ago our "most physically fit, most intelligent, most blah, blah potus ever could have gotten bone spurs medically remedied. This guy has absolutely no empathy, no class and is certainly no leader.
Dean Cook
Sebring
I couldn't say it any better. It's discouraging that this self inflated slug has such a following. It's this where America is headed ? The Man Who Would be King is anything but. More like an ill bred amateur playing "president".
