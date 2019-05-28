The AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula Foundations’ board members express their dearest thanks to community members for their continued support of the Foundation’s annual clay shoot, “Clays & Camo,” held earlier this month at Quail Creek Plantation.
Clays & Camo raised more than $12,000 thanks to the generosity of nearly 100 participants and 20 sponsors. All proceeds support health and wellness initiatives throughout AdventHealth hospitals in Highlands and Hardee counties.
Futch Farms, CitraPac, Everglades Farm Equipment and Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co. donated snacks and beverages to keep guests nourished throughout the course.
After guests returned from the trails, they had the opportunity to enjoy lunch followed by awards and a chance to win drawing.
The First Place Highest Overall Team award went to members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office – sponsored by US Acute Care Solutions – including Sheriff Paul Blackman, Lt. Brian Kramer, Capt. Keith Starling and Lt. John Barcinas. The Second Place Highest Overall Team – sponsored by Dr. Barbara Carlton – went to Justin Fones, Jonathan Brown, Stan Pelham and Donald Gray. Katie Dean won Highest Overall Female, Ray Royce won Highest Overall Male and Evan Martin was awarded Highest Overall Junior shooter.
Thank you, event sponsors: MidFlorida Credit Union, All About Lawns, Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice, Co., Clifford R. Rhoades, P.A., Marmer Construction, Inc., and Peggy Scott & Family.
AdventHealth is committed to helping everyone live their happiest, healthiest lives and supporting accessible ways for everyone to feel whole. The community’s generosity and dedication to our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ help us continue to provide exceptional, whole-person care.
For more information about how you can support the AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring or Wauchula Foundation, please call 863-402-5525.
About AdventHealth West Florida Division (Formerly Florida Hospital)
The West Florida Division of AdventHealth has some of the nation’s brightest medical minds making lifesaving breakthroughs with surgical pioneers, scientists and researchers using leading edge technology and innovation to deliver our brand of whole-person care.
Our network of care includes AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Connerton, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth Lake Placid, AdventHealth North Pinellas, AdventHealth Ocala, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wauchula, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills, as well as three freestanding offsite Emergency Rooms including AdventHealth Central Pasco ER, AdventHealth Palm Harbor ER and AdventHealth TimberRidge ER.
We are more than hospitals, as we have a robust system of care including specialty acute care, over 200 primary care and specialty employed physicians, Express Care at Walgreens clinics, urgent care centers, wound care, physical therapy and home health care.
About the Foundation
The AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula Foundations are not-for-profit 501c3 organizations that support programs and services throughout their respective hospitals.
Through generous donations and acts of gratitude, our Foundations fund new facilities, and life-saving equipment and technology to advance medicine, enhance patient experiences and provide world-class healthcare, close to home. With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, we strive to help more people feel whole and live their healthiest life possible.
