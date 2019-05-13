SEBRING — The insect we love to hate; the lovebug. They show up in droves in May and September. They cover every surface, such as homes and cars. They arrive uninvited into homes and businesses. Their smashed bodies have a distinct smell and dry to a cement like substance onto car windshields and grills.
Locals swear that this season is the worst they have ever seen. People are taking pictures and videos of bug-splattered windshields and making videos for social media of swarms. It may not be imagination, says Dr. Norman Leppa of the University of Florida.
“They are not worse, but they are more abundant,” the professor joked.
When asked if the short winter had anything to do with the abundance of bugs, he wouldn’t commit 100%.
“It’s possible because it is all climate driven,” he said.
No matter if they are worse or if it our collective imaginations, there are ways to live with lovebugs. One thing is for sure, both the commercial and hand wash car cleaners throughout the county are very busy. On Saturday, there were vehicles in lines several cars deep.
There are home remedies and commercial products to arm yourselves with in the battle of the bugs. From oils to sprays and diaper wipes, Dr. Leppa does not endorse many of them.
“This is the year for baby oil,” Leppa said. “Lots of people are putting baby oil in white buckets of water. What they end up with are whole buckets of lovebugs but they are still dealing with the lovebugs.”
Rosita Brown of Lake Placid used the bucket method. And basically, as Leppa cited, the water and oil mixture did capture the bugs — thousands of them but she was stuck emptying the smelly mess. She still had bugs around doorways. The results were a mixed bag.
Leppa said there are many home remedies that may work in a small, confined area such as a small porch. He says some people have luck with fans, as long as the area is small.
“Everyone asks me what works,” he said. “I had some people have luck with Cuban Tree frogs on their porch. The frogs ate the bugs but then they asked me how to keep the frogs from pooping.”
It seems his best solution is patience. Sandy Kessler, from Sebring, swears by her homemade product that includes citrus and mouthwash poured into a spray bottle from the dollar store. Kessler uses citrus dish soap mixed with Listerine and sprays her white home daily. She said she has a 95% success rate and her house smells lovely.
Getting the bug splatter off is no laughing matter. Short of using a sand blaster, Leppa said there is no substitute for car soap, water and elbow grease. Robert Johnson, who washes cars at Bumper 2 Bumper in Lake Placid, whole heartedly agreed with the good doctor. They both agreed that a good car wax before lovebug season can help. However, since many missed that step already, Johnson said it is never too late to get a car waxed.
“It helps to get the bugs off,” Johnson said. “When I drive on a trip, I spray my car with a thin layer of Pam.”
Johnson and others swear by using dryer sheets when a professional wash in not available. Leppa admits they work but refuses to deal with the mess.
“It’s fine if you like finger painting in goo,” Leppa said. “It makes this stinky mess that’s like finger painting and then you still have to wash off all the film.”
Basically, it works, but is messy and the car still needs a second wash to get rid of all the bug splatter.
The car washes have been busy, and it does take time to get the lovebugs off, especially if they have had time to “bake” on. Johnson said business is booming but the employees are physically tired from scrubbing upwards of 50 cars and trucks a day.
“Some people get upset because it takes so long to get the bugs off,” Johnson said. “People should be patient. We want to get them all off. That’s what they’re paying for. We want to get it right the first time.”
Leppa and Johnson both say to wash the bugs off as soon as possible in order to avoid them sticking. The acids in their smashed bodies can eventually eat through the clear coat in an automobile’s finish. Johnson said the car wash uses commercial products, but the cleaning mostly involves elbow grease.
Dr. Lepp wanted to make sure the public knew the rumor of UF genetically altering bugs to create lovebugs is a myth. Clearly, the bugs would have been blue and orange instead of red and black, he joked.
More home remedies and commercial products can be found by a simple Google search but should be used with caution on surfaces. Dr. Leppa’s research can be found at ipm.ifas.ufl.edu/community/Lovebugs.
This cleanup does go a lot easier if you wash your car down quickly after a love bug encounter. The longer they stick on, the harder it is. Use only soap designed for cars. Dish soap will ruin your clear coat.
