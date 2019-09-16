Bahamas Hurricane Aftermath

RAMON ESPINOSA/AP PHOTO

Jeffrey Roberts, 49, eats a plate of food while searching through the rubble of his relatives’ home which was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in Pelican Point, Grand Bahama, Bahamas.

By DÁNICA COTO

The Associated Press

MCLEAN’S TOWN, Bahamas — Jeffrey Roberts lifted a mustard-yellow curtain from the ground to hunt for passports and other documents at the place where his family’s home stood before Hurricane Dorian blasted into Grand Bahama Island.

What was underneath was sodden and unrecognizable. He shuffled across a white tile floor, the only clear sign this had once been a house, and found a pair of rusty old pliers, only to toss them in frustration. They clattered across the tiles, breaking the silence that had enveloped the fishing community of McLean’s Town.

Roberts was one of thousands of people beginning to return to salvage what few scraps they can from the devastation of Dorian, even as the dark storm clouds of Tropical Storm Humberto hovered above to remind that that the storm season has not yet passed.

“We got to take what God gives us,” Roberts said.

In this case, at least, that was a break: Humberto narrowly missed the island over the weekend and was projected to curve north and then northeast, staying well off of Florida’s east coast.

By late Sunday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) north-northwest of Great Abaco Island and was moving at 7 mph (11 kph) north-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph). It was still rousing gusty winds across the northwestern Bahamas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it would likely become a hurricane by Sunday night, but would remain far from the Bahamas and the U.S. coast by the time it reaches that strength.

