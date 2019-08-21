I am not commenting on a letter writer’s thoughts … they are his and are protected by the First Amendment. Just want to clear up a few errors:
1. I am a retired math teacher and taught 34 years in Sebring; most of them at Sebring High. Never have I heard of the NFT (National Federation of Teachers). While doing a Google search I note that there is an American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and a National Ediucation Association (NEA). I was a member of both. Could not find any NFT. If the writer could provide proof of the existence of NFT, please have him forward same to me through this newspaper.
2. The AR in AR-15 does not stand for assault rifle.
3. Those wackos who are planning on shooting up a high school will go almost anywhere to buy/steal their weapon of choice. The fact that these guns are being sold about 1,000 feet from Sebring High is inconsequential.
4. Our schools do need to prepare for a disaster; this does include arming qualified, trained teachers and staff to carry weapons on our campuses … especially so in Highlands County ...
Hope we don’t have any weapons-related problems this school year, but I am doubting all of our campuses will remain quiet.
Alan Kent
Sebring
!. What the weapons are called is of no importance and not an issue to split hairs over.
2. Arming teachers to protect students is a travesty treated all too lightly. Teachers are not armed sentries and the country has reached a sad state when they are considered as such. Teachers should refuse this role. It isn't the teacher's job to clean up the mess created by domestic terrorists and gun cults.
